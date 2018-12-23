The Penn Charter girls' basketball team won the Derrill Kipp bracket of the Nike Tournament of Champions with a 50-42 victory over Pinnacle (AZ) in Phoenix on Saturday. Kaitlyn Carter led Penn Charter with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Carmen Williams added 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Quakers played four games from Wednesday to Saturday, picking up victories over Eaglecrest (CO), Chaparral (AZ), and Highland (AZ) prior to Saturday’s championship win. Williams was named the tournament’s MVP after averaging 13.5 points per game in the four contests, including a 23-point performance in the semifinals on Friday.
***
Gabby Liberio scored a layup off an inbound play to beat the buzzer as Upper Darby defeated St. Mark’s, 52-51, to win the Dragon Winter Classic. Liberio added 16 points, and Jasmine Forrester scored 12 points.
***
Lucy and Olivia Olsen combined for 28 points in Spring-Ford’s 37-36 victory over Mesquite at the Nike Tournament of Champions. Lucy Olsen scored 15 points, and Olivia Oslen finished with 13 points.
***
Kendall Hodges tallied 21 points and four steals as Abington Friends defeated the Institute of Notre Dame (Md.), 40-36, at the Cream of the Crop Classic held at Imhotep. Paige Mott added nine points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Hodges earned the game’s MVP honors.
***
Paige Lauder’s late free throws helped seal Villa Maria’s 60-58 win over Notre Dame. Lauder and Abby Walheim led Villa Maria with 22 points and 10 rebounds each. Mandy McGurke scored 30 points for Notre Dame.
***
Erin Thompson scored 15 points and added four assists as West Chester Henderson topped Mount St. Joseph, 42-36, in overtime. Grace Ferguson tallied nine points and 12 rebounds, and Molly Manion added nine points and seven rebounds. Grace Niekelski scored 21 points for Mount St. Joseph.
***
Sydney Tornetta scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Methacton held off Pope John Paull II for a 35-34 win. Nicole Timko scored nine points, and Abby Penjuke chipped in six points and six rebounds.
***
Shannon Ludwig made five three-point shots for 15 points as Boyertown defeated Upper Perkiomen. Ashley Kapp chipped in 10 points.
***
Owen J. Roberts improved to 8-0 with a 60-18 win over Upper Merion. Olivia LeClaire scored 19 points, and Avery White added 10 points.
***
St. Basil kept its perfect record intact with a 56-8 victory over Merion Mercy. Denae Carter scored 12 points and Casey Remolde scored 10 points.
***
Riley DeVitis paced Lansdale Catholic with 22 points in an 84-32 victory over Springfield-Montco. Emily chipped in 19 points, and Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 14 points.
Jalen Gaffney scored 36 points as Westtown defeated Roman Catholic, 74-69. Noah Collier added 15 points. Hakim Hart scored 26 points, and Lynn Greer had 20 points for Roman Catholic.
***
Bryce Spriggs drove to the basket with two seconds remaining to give Friends' Central a 43-42 win over Episcopal Academy. Ed Holland led Friends' Central with 14 points, and Myles Robinson added 11 points.
***
Jeremiah Alexander finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks for a triple-double as Bensalem defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 56-40. Lamont Taker led Bensalem with 18 points.
***
Brandon Smith tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in Girard College’s 66-40 win over Palumbo. Aquil Stewart scored 21 points and added five steals.
***
Jordan Longino poured in 33 points as Germantown Academy defeated Freire Charter, 77-49. Brian Basile added 11 points.
***
Isaac Marshall’s 21 points paced Academy of New Church in a 56-38 victory over Bartram. Devin Bryant chipped in 16 points.
***
Ke’Shawn Williams had 21 points and six steals in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 72-51 win over Harriton. Dave Robinson chipped in 19 points and nine rebounds.
***
Garnet Valley defeated Great Valley, 58-44, behind Neel Beniwal’s 23 points. Gavin Frankheimer scored 20 points for Great Valley.
***
David Duda scored 22 points in Methacton’s 69-49 win over Pope John Paul II. Eric Timko scored 15 points, and Owen Kropp added 12 points.
***
Robert Bobeck scored 23 points, and Tyler Scilingo added 16 points as Spring-Ford defeated Pottsgrove, 69-51. Khaliym Smith scored 20 points for Pottsgrove.
***
Ryan Holmes led Penn Charter with 15 points in a 69-62 victory over Overbrook. Khalif Washington scored 24 points for Overbrook.
***
Peter Kucharczuk scored 11 points, and Drew Lenkitis and Sean Neylon added 10 points as Unionville topped Avon Grove, 57-27.