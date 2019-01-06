KJ Quinn’s career-high 34 points lifted the Phoenixville boys' basketball team past Pottsgrove, 90-81, in overtime on Saturday. Dylan Clark and Steven Hamilton scored 22 points apiece.
***
Donte Dupriest scored 19 points and Tyree Gatewood added 14 as Bartram beat Chichester, 59-40. Eric Devaughn tallied 12 points.
***
Great Valley topped Springfield, 51-25, behind Jake Prevost’s 10 points. Phillip Wellner scored nine points.
***
Eddie Fortescue scored 22 points to lead Wissahickon past Central, 63-29. Maurice Willis added 12 points.
***
Boys' Latin overcame a 15 point deficit in the third quarter to beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 86-74. Johaan Vinson scored 23 points, Steve Pierce tallied 18 and Jabril Lawson notched 17.
***
Colin Brown scored 14 points in Abington Friends' 71-15 victory over GAMP. Jihaad Mapp added 13 points and Trevi Fleming recorded 10.
***
Tehron Phillips scored 15 points as the Christian Academy downed Calvary Christian, 62-33. Grant Sareyka tallied 13 points.
***
Tommy Kuypers scored 14 points and Alex Dietz added 13 to help Central Bucks South beat Downingtown East, 73-56. Mark Kannengieszer scored 12 points, and Ian Mccaw and Brock D’Aulerio tallied 10 apiece.
***
Yassir Stover scored 23 points in Simon Gratz’s 62-49 win over Paul Robeson. Ross Carter and Almed Jabbar each added 11 points.
***
Dylan Crews scored nine points, including the game-winning shot at the buzzer, as Cristo Rey edged Prep Charter, 64-61. Fred Johnson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jaheim Aiken tallied 21 points.
***
Jayquan Williams scored 13 points to lead Frankford past Central Bucks West, 37-34.
***
The Hill School lost to St. Maria Goretti, 58-42. Gabe Dorsey scored 10 points for the Blues.
***
Jeff Woodward notched a double-double with 24 points and 18 rebounds as Methacton beat Owen J. Roberts, 77-44. David Duda drained four three-pointers and scored 17 points.
***
Drew Lenkitis scored 14 points in Unionville’s 52-50 victory over Garnet Valley. Bo Furrey-Bastin tallied 13 points.
Elle Stauffer earned MVP honors and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Germantown Academy past North Caddo, 65-35, and win the championship of the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. Becca Booth tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Booth and Rachel Balzer made the All-Tournament team.
***
Shannon Ludwig drained five three pointers to record 19 points as Boyertown defeated Norristown, 53-45. Julia Smith hit four treys en route to a 14 point outing.
***
Denae Carter recorded a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds to help St. Basil edge Central Bucks East, 55-37. Casey Remolde had 12 points and five steals.
***
Kimmy Best scored 15 points in Quakertown’s 47-40 victory over Saucon Valley.
***
Anna McTamney’s 11 points led Plymouth Whitemarsh past Downingtown West, 60-27. Kaitlyn Flanagan added 10 points.
***
Episcopal Academy lost to Williamstown South, 48-45. Amanda Purcell scored 11 points for the Churchwomen.
***
Rachel Saxton scored 16 points as New Hope-Solebury beat William Tennent, 39-29.
***
Paige Mott recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in Abington Friends' 55-31 victory over Mastery North. Kendall Hodges tallied 16 points and Cire Worley scored 13. Mihjae Hayes notched 10 points and six assists.
***
Marissa McDonald’s 21 points guided West Chester East past Penncrest, 52-37. Lauren Klieber added 17 points.
***
Conestoga topped Chester, 37-24, as Katherine Gay scored 12 points and Emily Lortz added 11.
***
Najashia Singleton scored 19 points to help Freire Charter beat Cristo Rey, 36-31.
***
Sophia Coleman scored 14 points in Gwynedd-Mercy’s 66-9 win over Collegium Charter. Reganne Flannery added 12 points.
***
Mia Kolb scored 20 points and Carly Mulvaney tallied 15 to lead Jenkintown past Nazareth Academy, 61-54. The pair scored 16 of Jenkintown’s 19 points in the fourth quarter.
***
Ellie Mueller recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Radnor beat Interboro, 65-23. Brienne Williams added 17 points and Cierra Hopson notched 11.
***
Owen J. Roberts downed Methacton, 46-35, behind Hannah Clay’s 15 points. Olivia LeClaire and Avery White scored 12 points apiece.
***
Lucy Olsen’s 25 points led Spring-Ford past Perkiomen Valley, 58-33. Emily Tiffan and Cassie Marte each tallied 12 points.