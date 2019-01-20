TJ Igielski hit a foul shot with 0.1 seconds remaining Saturday to lift the Bensalem boys' basketball over North Penn, 72-71. Igielski finished with a team-high 22 points with Nasir Williams adding 14 points for the Owls.

***

Villanova recruit Eric Dixon led all scorers with 33 points as Abington rolled past Kiski Prep, 83-59, in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.

Eric Dixon (left) of Abington blocks a shot by Ish Horn of Plymouth Whitemarsh in the PIAA District 1 4A basketball semifinals at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on Feb. 28, 2017. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
***

In other MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase action, Chester defeated Bishop McDevitt, 60-52, behind Akeem Taylor and Karell Watkins scoring 15 points apiece.

***

Columbia recruit Jack Forrest scored a game-high 22 points as Lower Merion topped Radnor, 67-59. Steve Payne contributed 19 points for the Aces. Pennsylvania recruit Lucas Monroe added 23 for the Ghosts, who will conclude the showcase against Wesley Christian (KY) on Sunday.

Lower Merion junior guard Steve Payne (1).
CHARLES FOX
***

Cal State Bakersfield recruit Ray Somerville netted 20 points to lead Shipley over Phelps, 75-52. Khai Champion and Khalil Farmer added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Gators.

Malvern Prep's Deuce Turner goes to the basket with Shipley's Ray Somerville during the 1st quarter in Bryn Mawr, Friday, December 14, 2018. Shipley beats Malvern Prep 71-59. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
***

Neel Beniwal had a game-high 24 points in Garnet Valley’s 81-50 win over Strath Haven. Greg Vlassopoulos chipped in 13 points for the Jaguars.

***

Jaylen Stinson scored a team-high 19 points for Archbishop Wood in a 78-60 loss against East Catholic (CT) in the HoopHall Classic in Connecticut.

***

Jordan Longino tallied 19 points as Germantown Academy defeated School of the Future, 73-60. Lacey Snowden and Luke Traina contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Patriots.

***

Drew McKeon drilled the game-winning three in overtime as Pope John Paul II beat Phoenixville, 61-58. McKeon finished with 10 points while Tyshyre Malachi had 19 for the victors.

***

Eric Timko paced Methacton with 18 points in a 53-51 triumph over Perkiomen Valley. David Duda added 13 points for the Warriors.

***

Mickeel Allen scored 24 points as Norristown beat Owen J. Roberts, 59-50. Nizer Kinney pitched in 15 points for the Eagles.

***

Taj Asparagus netted 22 points as West Chester Rustin took down Glen Mills, 66-49.

***

Andrew Carr led the way with 17 points as West Chester East edged Unionville in overtime, 49-46. Brenden Merten and Tym Richardson chipped in 11 points apiece for the Vikings.

***

Troy McGregor’s 26 points and Ryan Conde’s 22 points proved to be the difference in Solebury School’s 71-61 victory over Cristo Rey.

***

Kymir Roper notched 23 points as Upper Darby downed Penncrest, 61-45.

***

John Seidman scored 21 points in as Haverford High cruised past Springfield Delco, 66-36.

Girls' Basketball

Shannon Remolde scored a team-high 13 points as St. Basil remained undefeated with a 53-43 triumph over Villa Maria. Casey Remolde and Denae Carter each added 10 points for the Panthers, who are 17-0 overall and 10-0 in the Catholic Academies. \

***

Alyssa Long made the only bucket in overtime on a driving layup to give Springfield Delco a 43-41 victory over Haverford High. Long finished with 11 points as Jordan Postiglione led the team with 14 points.

***

Mave McCan had 16 points, four assists, and five steals to leas Bonner-Prendergast over Mount St. Joseph, 59-46. Bridie McCan and Dakota McCaughan contributed 11 points apiece for the Pandas.

***

Mary DeSimone and Harlem Jennings each had 11 points as Archbishop Carroll edged Immaculate Conception, 35-33, in the Coaches Choice Showcase. The Patriots outscored Immaculate 16-6 in the final quarter.

***

Jordyn Thomas scored 22 points as Plymouth Whitemarsh got past Central Bucks South, 50-47.

***

Brianne Borcky recorded 14 points as Garnet Valley downed Strath Haven, 58-37. Jullian Nagy and Emily McAteer added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Jaguars.

***

Sydney Tornetta’s double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds propelled Methacon past Perkiomen Valley, 58-45. Nicole Timko added in 16 points for the Warriors.

***

Ellie Mueller scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Radnor rolled past Lower Merion, 60-31.

***

Hannah Clay notched a game-high 19 points in Owen J. Robert’s 56-37 decision over Norristown. Olivia LeClaire added 16 points for the Wildcats.

***

Grace Piona scored 18 points as West Chester Rustin topped Academy Park, 66-55.

Wrestling

Nick Baney, Michael Franchi, and Matt Richardson all recorded falls as Chichester defeated Pitman, 43-36, in the Chichester Classic.