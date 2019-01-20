TJ Igielski hit a foul shot with 0.1 seconds remaining Saturday to lift the Bensalem boys' basketball over North Penn, 72-71. Igielski finished with a team-high 22 points with Nasir Williams adding 14 points for the Owls.
***
Villanova recruit Eric Dixon led all scorers with 33 points as Abington rolled past Kiski Prep, 83-59, in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.
***
In other MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase action, Chester defeated Bishop McDevitt, 60-52, behind Akeem Taylor and Karell Watkins scoring 15 points apiece.
***
Columbia recruit Jack Forrest scored a game-high 22 points as Lower Merion topped Radnor, 67-59. Steve Payne contributed 19 points for the Aces. Pennsylvania recruit Lucas Monroe added 23 for the Ghosts, who will conclude the showcase against Wesley Christian (KY) on Sunday.
***
Cal State Bakersfield recruit Ray Somerville netted 20 points to lead Shipley over Phelps, 75-52. Khai Champion and Khalil Farmer added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Gators.
***
Neel Beniwal had a game-high 24 points in Garnet Valley’s 81-50 win over Strath Haven. Greg Vlassopoulos chipped in 13 points for the Jaguars.
***
Jaylen Stinson scored a team-high 19 points for Archbishop Wood in a 78-60 loss against East Catholic (CT) in the HoopHall Classic in Connecticut.
***
Jordan Longino tallied 19 points as Germantown Academy defeated School of the Future, 73-60. Lacey Snowden and Luke Traina contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Patriots.
***
Drew McKeon drilled the game-winning three in overtime as Pope John Paul II beat Phoenixville, 61-58. McKeon finished with 10 points while Tyshyre Malachi had 19 for the victors.
***
Eric Timko paced Methacton with 18 points in a 53-51 triumph over Perkiomen Valley. David Duda added 13 points for the Warriors.
***
Mickeel Allen scored 24 points as Norristown beat Owen J. Roberts, 59-50. Nizer Kinney pitched in 15 points for the Eagles.
***
Taj Asparagus netted 22 points as West Chester Rustin took down Glen Mills, 66-49.
***
Andrew Carr led the way with 17 points as West Chester East edged Unionville in overtime, 49-46. Brenden Merten and Tym Richardson chipped in 11 points apiece for the Vikings.
***
Troy McGregor’s 26 points and Ryan Conde’s 22 points proved to be the difference in Solebury School’s 71-61 victory over Cristo Rey.
***
Kymir Roper notched 23 points as Upper Darby downed Penncrest, 61-45.
***
John Seidman scored 21 points in as Haverford High cruised past Springfield Delco, 66-36.
Girls' Basketball
Shannon Remolde scored a team-high 13 points as St. Basil remained undefeated with a 53-43 triumph over Villa Maria. Casey Remolde and Denae Carter each added 10 points for the Panthers, who are 17-0 overall and 10-0 in the Catholic Academies. \
***
Alyssa Long made the only bucket in overtime on a driving layup to give Springfield Delco a 43-41 victory over Haverford High. Long finished with 11 points as Jordan Postiglione led the team with 14 points.
***
Mave McCan had 16 points, four assists, and five steals to leas Bonner-Prendergast over Mount St. Joseph, 59-46. Bridie McCan and Dakota McCaughan contributed 11 points apiece for the Pandas.
***
Mary DeSimone and Harlem Jennings each had 11 points as Archbishop Carroll edged Immaculate Conception, 35-33, in the Coaches Choice Showcase. The Patriots outscored Immaculate 16-6 in the final quarter.
***
Jordyn Thomas scored 22 points as Plymouth Whitemarsh got past Central Bucks South, 50-47.
***
Brianne Borcky recorded 14 points as Garnet Valley downed Strath Haven, 58-37. Jullian Nagy and Emily McAteer added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Jaguars.
***
Sydney Tornetta’s double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds propelled Methacon past Perkiomen Valley, 58-45. Nicole Timko added in 16 points for the Warriors.
***
Ellie Mueller scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Radnor rolled past Lower Merion, 60-31.
***
Hannah Clay notched a game-high 19 points in Owen J. Robert’s 56-37 decision over Norristown. Olivia LeClaire added 16 points for the Wildcats.
***
Grace Piona scored 18 points as West Chester Rustin topped Academy Park, 66-55.
Wrestling
Nick Baney, Michael Franchi, and Matt Richardson all recorded falls as Chichester defeated Pitman, 43-36, in the Chichester Classic.