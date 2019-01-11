Troy McGregor scored 11 of his 30 points in overtime Thursday as Solebury School boys’ basketball defeated Girard College, 68-64. McGregor tallied nine points in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying bucket with three seconds remaining. Luca Naughton added 20 points for the Spartans.
***
Chereef Knox led all scorers with 20 points as Imhotep knocked off Math, Civics and Sciences, 60-50. Dahmir Bishop chipped in 14 points for the Panthers.
***
Kiyl Mack led Archbishop Carroll with 12 points in a 58-45 decision over Father Judge. Tairi Ketner and Luke House had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Patriots.
***
Jamir Reed finished with a game-high 27 points as Mastery North topped Martin Luther King, 69-57. Lakeem McAliley added 23 points for the Pumas.
***
Derrius Ward paced Sankofa Freedom with 14 points in a 47-44 triumph over Simon Gratz. Scott Spann contributed 10 points, including is 1,000th career point, for the Warriors.
***
Jabari Merritt netted 21 points as Constitution took down Bartram, 62-54. Keshaun Hammonds chipped in 19 points for the Generals.
***
Emeuel Charleston scored 20 points as Lincoln got past Frankford, 66-63. Aseem Lucky followed with 18 points for the Railsplitters.
***
DJ Traore delivered with 29 points and 14 rebounds as Franklin Learning Center edged Masterman, 63-60. Naseer Johnson had 10 points for the Bobcats.
***
Aaron Harrison recorded a double-double with 35 points and 13 rebounds to carry West Philadelphia over Mastbaum, 72-64. Raekwon Bradwell chipped in 14 points for the Speedboys.
***
Walter Hester poured in 36 points in Paul Robeson’s 81-71 triumph over Overbrook. Nyaim Smith added 19 points for the Huskies.
***
Sekayi Robinson scored a team-high 20 points as Freire Charter held off Parkway Northwest, 62-54. Nasir Dunbar followed with 17 points for the victors.
***
Raymond Brown finished with 29 points as School of the Future beat Randolph, 89-75. Ali Brown contributed 23 points for the Firebirds.
***
Johaan Vinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second quarter as Boys' Latin cruised past Engineering and Science, 87-44.
***
Kyier Smith and Levon Brown had 14 points apiece to lead Washington over Northeast, 62-48.
***
Maurice Gill’s 18 points and Amir Howard’s 16 points lifted Phila. Academy Charter over Mariana Bracetti, 66-59.
***
Andre Worley collected 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals in Maritime Academy’s 57-51 victory over Esperanza. Bill Foy contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Tyler Morell had 16 points for Maritime.
***
Aaron Thompson notched a game-high 19 points as Glen Mills defeated Chichester, 52-37. DeAndre Wright added 12 points for the Batting Bulls.
Girls' Basketball
Abby Walheim scored 26 points to lead Villa Maria past Nazareth Academy, 58-44.
***
Lucy Olsen registered 14 points as Spring-Ford handled Phoenixville, 59-33.
***
Chardae Stone made a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Perkiomen School over Barrack Hebrew, 34-33. Stone ended with 20 points for the Panthers.
***
Isabella Vazquez produced a game-high 29 points in Washington’s 63-44 win over Ben Franklin. Ireland Smith added 20 points for the Eagles.