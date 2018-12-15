Zahree Harrison’s career-high 31 points and six assists led Cheltenham to a 66-46 victory over Upper Moreland in boys' basketball Friday. Kyin Healey added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.
Sean Yoder, a Navy recruit, netted a career-high 32 points as Pennridge defeated William Tennent, 79-53.
Joe Jackman scored 18 points, and Ben Markowitz added 17 points as Central Bucks East defeated Central Bucks West, 61-58, in overtime. Jack Mulhearn scored 21 points for Central Bucks West.
Kyree Pendelton scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Naheem McLeod added 19 points in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 63-47 win over Wissahickon. After trailing at the end of the third quarter, the Colonials outscored Wissahickon by 17 in the fourth quarter.
Allen Powell paced La Salle with 24 points in a 59-51 victory over Constitution. Titus Beard and Konrad Kiszka, a Princeton recruit, scored 11 points.
Cori Cobbs and Jonathan Kelly scored 14 points as Freire Charter defeated Engineering and Science, 55-51. Cobbs made four three-point shots in the second half.
DJ Traore’s 22 points led Franklin Learning Center to a 60-55 overtime victory over Fels. Syncere Ross added 16 points. Tommy Santiago, who scored nine points, made all four of his foul shots in overtime to seal the win.
Christian Ray scored 21 points in the Haverford School’s 69-61 win over Scotland School. Ray, a La Salle recruit, has scored 20-or-more points in four straight games.
Germantown Friends defeated Community Academy of Philadelphia, 58-29, behind 18 points from Nolan Grady. Tyson Maddox scored 16 points.
Tajmir Hunt scored 14 points as Roxborough defeated Franklin Towne Charter, 62-51. James Jones chipped in 13 points, and Eugene Stevenson scored 11 points.
Alex Torbeck led Harriton with 15 points in a 70-40 win over Springfield (Delco). Markus Bradley-Lowry scored 12 points.
Dylan Topaz had 17 points, and Aaron Reisman and Ryan Holmes scored 15 points in Penn Charter’s 70-60 win over Palumbo.
Isaiah Wong, a Miami recruit, scored 17 points, and Chris Haynes added 16 points as Bonner-Prendergast defeated West Philadelphia, 91-47. Aaron Harrison scored 27 points for West Philadelphia.
Lyle Tipton scored 22 points as Phil-Mont Christian defeated Morrisville, 68-45.
Prep Charter topped Girard College, 58-38. Taijon Myers and Rashaun Burbage led Prep Charter with 13 points.
Connor Wallace scored 12 points, and Topher Taylor chipped in 10 points in New Hope-Solebury’s 52-21 win over MaST Charter.
Tre Dinkins led Cardinal O’hara with 16 points in a 94-34 victory over Maritime Academy.
Matt Dade scored 22 points, and Alex Capitano added 17 points in Episcopal Academy’s 56-52 loss to Knox School.
Janai Jarrett led Girls High with 14 points in a 57-49 overtime win over Constitution. Cheyanne Brown scored 12 points, including the game tying shot with 12 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Masterman came from behind to beat Esperanza, 37-32. Rosin Keenan scored 16 points, and Madison Meidt scored 11 points as Masterman erased a 21-8 halftime deficit and outscored Esperanza by 15 in the fourth quarter.
Alanis Hills poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Audenried topped Central, 66-43. Taliyah Rahman recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 steals.
Sammie McCarter scored 30 points as Bishop Shanahan defeated Episcopal Academy, 52-33.
Thays Torres scored 24 points as Edison topped Roxborough, 53-41.
Erin Sweeney’s 20 points led Archbishop Carroll to a 54-22 win over Lansdale Catholic. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 27 points for Lansdale Catholic.
Maggie Pina’s 21 points paced Notre Dame in a 57-32 victory over Baldwin. Mandy McGurke added 12 points.
A’nyeyah Burrell scored 25 points as Fels topped Strawberry Mansion, 46-31.
Kaitlyn Carter tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds as Penn Charter defeated Archbishop Ryan, 61-45. Carmen Williams added 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.
Jaycee Webster led Sacred Heart with 19 points in a 62-28 victory over Chester. Kyra Quigley added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.
Julia Kreider paced Pennridge with 20 points in a 51-41 win over William Tennent.
Michaela Fletcher scored 19 points, and Amira Avery-Cheeks chipped in 16 points in Tacony Charter’s 44-11 win over Elverson.
Central Bucks West defeated Central Bucks East, 62-55, behind 16 points from Diane Nicholson. Izzy Treon chipped in 12 points.
Amaya Douglass scored 22 points as Westtown defeated Agnes Irwin, 84-49.
Britney Dike scored 12 points, and Grace Gormley added 11 points as Christian Academy defeated Coventry Christian, 36-22.
Jullian Nagy scored 14 points, including four three-points shots, and tallied three assists in Garnet Valley’s 65-22 victory over Ridley.
Rachel Blazer led Germantown Academy with 11 points in a 61-28 win over George School. Elle Stauffer scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Upper Moreland defeated Cheltenham, 47-31, behind 17 points from Bean Hughes.
Kaitlyn Orihel’s 15 points led Archbishop Wood to a 69-42 victory over St. Hubert.
Londun Robinson scored 13 points in Overbrook’s 43-10 win over Olney.
Palumbo defeated Bodine, 38-17, as Nakiyah Green and Kaela Wilson scored eight points.
Freshman Madison Smith recorded her first double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Friends' Central’s 44-40 loss to Pennington.