Walter Hester scored 31 points and recorded his 1,000th career point Thursday in Robeson’s 67-59 win over Audenried in boys' basketball. Nyaim Smith added 10 points and 19 rebounds, and Allen Wilson totaled six points and 16 boards.
Hester, who now has 1,011 career points, became the first Robeson player since 2012 to reach the milestone. Hester is averaging more than 25 points per game in six games this year, and he has scored 30-or-more points three times.
***
Episcopal Academy’s Alex Capitano scored 22 points and broke the 1,000-point milestone for his career in a 73-58 victory over Lincoln. Matt Dade added 20 points, and Colin Chambers scored 16 points. Shaquil Bender scored 21 points for Lincoln.
***
Aaron Harrison scored 19 points, including the game winning floater with 14 seconds left as West Philadelphia defeated Ben Franklin, 43-41. James Hill added five points and 13 rebounds.
***
Shymar Wiggins tipped in the game winning basket as time expired in Southern’s 53-51 overtime victory over String Theory. Wiggins led Southern with 13 points. Jamine Evans, who finished with six points, tied the game before Wiggins' basket.
***
Pennsbury’s Gary Francis scored 27 points to beat Bensalem, 64-56, in overtime.
***
Rahsool Diggins poured in 32 points as Archbishop Wood defeated Cardinal O’Hara, 88-63. Julius Phillips added 20 points.
***
Tyrone Williams paced Olney with 30 points in a 74-34 victory over Sayre.
***
Isaac Ceaser scored 29 points as Fels topped Tacony Charter, 65-59.
***
Niels Lane scored 19 points as the Perkiomen School defeated Putnam Science, 78-64.
***
Neel Beniwal’s 24 points paced Garnet Valley in a 64-61 win over Upper Darby. Mamadou Toure scored 31 points for Upper Darby
***
Christian Ray scored 24 points, and Tyler Seward added 16 points in the Haverford School’s 55-50 win over Hill School.
***
Tajmir Hunt led Roxborough with 26 points in an 81-46 victory over Parkway Northwest. James Jones added 19 points.
***
Boys' Latin defeated Mastbaum, 96-62, behind Jared Corley’s 25 points. Steve Pierce and Johaan Vinson added 16 points.
***
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points, and Tariq Ingraham chipped in 16 points as Bonner-Prendergast defeated Conwell-Egan, 77-49.
***
Nafee Wilson led Esperanza with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-56 victory over Swenson. Josh Reyes scored 21 points for Swenson.
***
Christian Ings' 20 points guided Neumann-Goretti to an 80-34 win over Lansdale Catholic.
***
Devon Stanley tallied 17 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals as Maritime Academy defeated Elverson, 59-47. Tyler Morell added 17 points.
***
Syncere Ross scored 17 points as Franklin Learning Center defeated Franklin Towne Center, 58-50.
***
Asa Brooks had 17 points, and Brandon Richardson added 15 points in SLA-Beeber’s 71-63 win over KIPP DuBois.
***
Freire Charter defeated School of the Future, 72-67, behind 17 points from Nasir Dunbar and 15 points from Cori Cobbs. Raymond Brown scored 20 points for School of the Future.
***
Will Ghohestani’s 19 points guided Masterman to a 61-42 victory over GAMP. Shane Whiteley scored 23 points for GAMP.
***
Ibrahim Kane scored 16 points, and Lateef Snead scored 15 points in Palumbo’s 52-47 win over Motivation.
***
Levon Brown scored 18 points, and Nyreese Moore added 17 points as Washington topped Engineering and Science, 61-49.
***
Sharood Lewis and James Green scored 13 points as Prep Charter defeated Dobbins, 72-47.
Isabella Vazquez scored 25 points and Ireland Smith added 22 points as Washington defeated Engineering and Science, 54-48. Jayla Henderson scored 21 points for Engineering and Science.
***
Katelyn Fowler poured in 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and had nine steals in MaST Charter’s 43-36 victory over Delco Christian.
***
Madison and Raanee Smith recorded double-doubles in Friends' Central’s 50-35 win over Bishop McDevitt. Madison Smith tallied 14 points and 19 rebounds, and Raanee Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
***
Paige Mott tallied 16 points, six rebounds, and three blocks as Abington Friends defeated Baldwin, 51-28.
***
Abby Walheim paced Villa Maria with 21 points in a 71-31 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
***
Nazareth Academy defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 52-44, behind Emily Keehfuss' 16 points. Maria D’Aulerio added 13 points.
***
Riley Simon’s 15 points led Pottsgrove to a 51-43 win over Perkiomen Valley. Jaimi Makins added 11 points.
***
Ayanna Brown scored 12 points, and Angel Pena chipped in 11 points as Kensington defeated Girls High, 45-41.
***
Phoenixville defeated Norristown, 54-35, behind 18 points from Ameerah Green.
***
Mia Kolb led Jenkintown with 15 points in a 52-15 win over Christian Academy. Natalie Kolb scored 12 points.
***
Abby Penjuke scored 14 points, and Syndey Hargrove added 11 points as Methacton defeated Upper Perk, 67-15.
***
Diana Rantz scored 17 points as Owen J. Roberts defeated Pottstown, 71-33.
***
Dana Felger’s 14 points guided Barrack Hebrew to a 39-24 win over Cristo Rey.
***
Ashley Kapp scored 12 points as Boyertown defeated Upper Merion, 51-24.