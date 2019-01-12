Maggie Pina scored a game-high 27 points Friday as the Notre Dame girls' basketball team topped Penn Charter, 59-43. Mandy McGurk added 17 points for the Irish, who gave the Quakers their first loss in Inter-Ac play.

Sanaa Redmond tallied 27 points as Shipley downed Friends' Central, 64-43. Lauren Ross chipped in 23 points for the Gators.

Shipley basketball player Lauren Ross Monday December 10, 2018. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Emily McAteer scored 14 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as Garnet Valley defeated Springfield Delco, 51-42, in a battle of unbeatens in Central League play. Brianne Borky added 17 points for the Jaguars, who short 13-for-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Garnet Valley's sophomore Emily McAteer, right, bring the ball downcourt.
JoJo Lacey scored 16 points in Westtown’s 58-27 victory over Friends Select.

Payton Pugh tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds as St. Hubert handled Hallahan, 69-35. Cassidy Ruk added 11 points while Sarah Hartigan had 10 points and eight assists for the Bambies.

Quameerah Gray notched a game-high 32 points as Math, Civics and Science defeated Simon Gratz, 58-49.

Khailynne Mitchell delivered with a team-high 18 points in Paul Robeson’s 56-41 win over Bartram. Phyllis Fugah followed with 18 points for the Huskies.

Michaela Fletcher paced Tacony Charter with 18 points in a 53-49 victory over Roxborough. Amira Avery-Cheeks and Yasmine Gonzalez contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Tacony.

Shayne Glenn, one of 12 scorers, led the charge with 14 points as Archbishop Ryan routed Bishop McDevitt, 63-27.

Taliyah Rahman scored 15 points as Audenried cruised past Mastery South, 64-24. Makyah Taylor chipped in 12 points for the Rockets.

Ericka Porterfield led all scorers with 23 points to lift Franklin Learning Center over Mastbaum, 46-36.

Isabella Vazquez finished with 24 points as Washington defeated Southern, 47-35. Ireland Smith added 19 points for the Eagles.

Amy Alexander and Iyana Malanado combined for 21 points in Phila. Academy Charter’s 40-18 victory over Olney.

Taylor Phillips scored 23 points as Overbrook upended Prep Charter, 60-55. Zakiyyah Morton-Andrews and Karrine Tucker contributed 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Panthers.

Tanaidith Latorre’s 17 points and Ayanna Brown’s 16 points led Kensington past Sayre, 48-39.

Parisha Blount scored 22 points as Constitution rolled past Engineering and Science, 70-33. Jourdan Johnson had 17 points for the Generals.

Zoe Hargrove made three threes in the second half and had 17 points to propel GAMP over Dobbins, 48-29. Jo Morrison and Khaliyah White added 14 and 13 points, resperctively, for the Pioneers.

Kyra Quigley recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Sacred Heart Academy’s 40-18 triumph over Calvary Christian.

Rene Heart netted 20 points in Science Leadership’s 54-32 decision over Ben Franklin.

Boys' Basketball

St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart collected 23 points and seven rebounds as Roman Catholic took down Devon Prep, 73-44. Justice Williams and Mike Anderson chipped in 13 points apiece for the Cahilites.

Roman Catholic swingman Hakim Hart dunks against Central Bucks West during the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 6A basketball quarterfinal Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Bensalem. Roman went on to win, 75-56. LOU RABITO / Staff
Allen Powell led La Salle with 20 points in a 63-42 win over Lansdale Catholic. Titus Beard added 15 points for the Explorers.

La Salle's Allen Powell keeps the ball from Constitution's (l-r) Jahlil Davis, Tyree Mitchell and Jahmir Marable-Williams during the 1st quarter in Wyndmoor, Wednesday, December 13, 2017. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Colin Reed compiled 22 points. eight rebounds, and seven assists as Archbishop Ryan edged Bishop McDevitt, 59-57. Gediminas Mokseckas added 16 points for the Red Raiders.

Colin Reed, right, of Archbishop Ryan watches a key-3-pointer go in alongside Drew Riley of Father Judge in the 4th quarter on Jan. 19, 2018. The shot gave Ryan a 38-35 lead. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Villanova recruit Eric Dixon registered a game-high 35 points and 18 rebounds in Abington’s 78-43 win over Hatboro-Horsham. University of Penn recruit Lucas Monroe contributed 14 points for the Ghosts.

Naheem Mcleod, right, of Plymouth Whitemarsh posts up Eric Dixon of Abington on Jan. 4, 2019. Abington won 47-40.
La Salle recruit Christian Ray knocked down 11 of his 19 points from the free thrown line as Haverford School edged Episcopal Academy, 48-46. Tyler Seward added 14 points for the Fords.

Haverford School's Christian Ray exults after the Fords hit a three-pointer against Roman Catholic in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Don McBride Classic basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Haverford. Roman went on to win, 66-60.
Khai Champion finished with 21 points as Shipley defeated Friends' Central, 72-53. Khalil Farmer added 18 points while Cal State Bakersfield recruit Ray Somerville had 14 points for the Gators.

Shipley's Ray Somerville dunks against Friends Central during the 2nd quarter in Bryn Mawr, Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Shipley beats Friends Central 68-61. ( STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer )
Jack Forrest notched 21 points as Lower Merion topped Marple Newtown, 58-46. Steve Payne pitched in 16 points for the Aces.

Lower Merion's Jack Forrest, a junior wing, is being recruited by Columbia, Penn, and Princeton.
Dave Robinson scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Springside Chestnut Hill topped Germantown Academy, 78-69. Ke’Shawn Williams followed with 18 points for the Blue Devils.

Navy recruit Sean Yoder scored 22 points as Pennridge upended Central Bucks East, 54-48.

Pennridge guard Sean Yoder drives past Roman Catholic guard Nasir Lett for a layup in the second quarter of a first-round game in the PIAA Class 6A state basketball tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Cardinal O'Hara. Roman went on to win, 58-56. LOU RABITO / Staff
Keshaun Hammonds recorded 26 points in Constitutions 82-76 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara. Jabari Merritt pitched in with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals.

Eric Timko poured in 27 points as Methacton rolled past Pottsgrove, 92-60.

Tommy Kuypers scored 18 points as Central Bucks held off North Penn, 54-52. Cole Prezelski added 12 points for the Titans.

Shane Cohen scored 19 points in Lower Moreland’s 53-45 triumph over Holy Ghost Prep. Forest Keyes added 13 points for the Lions.

Taalib Holloman had 21 points as Abington Friends beat Germantown Friends, 59-42.

Jake Nelson scored 23 points as West Chester Rustin beat Palumbo, 76-66. Ivy Pettit followed with 22 points for the Golden Knights.

Brock Ensley-Brown led all scorers with 21 points as Audenried edged String Theory, 49-47.

Derian Bradford delivered with 21 points as Faith Christian knocked off Bristol, 61-48.

Justin Anderson led a balanced Phelps attack with 19 points in a 76-47 win over International Sports Academy (OH). Ronnie Ellis contributed 17 points for the victors.

Sa’Vaughn Davidheiser and Nick Massa had 12 points apiece in Owen J. Robert’s 51-34 win over Upper Perkiomen.

Wrestling

Chris Kim, Jibrael Moore, and Wyatt Hare each recorded a fall to give Germantown Academy a 56-24 win over Episcopal Academy.