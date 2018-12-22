Zahree Harrison scored 23 points Friday as the Cheltenham boys' basketball handed Plymouth Whitemarsh its first Suburban One American conference loss since 2016 with a 73-56 triumph. Kylin Healey chipped in with 13 points for the Panthers.
***
Rahsool Diggins poured in 35 points, a night after scoring 32 points on Thursday, to lead Archbishop Wood over Sankofa Freedom, 80-76. Jaylen Stinson added 22 points for the Vikings. Warriors' Khalil Turner scored 29 points in the loss.
***
Donta Scott scored 25 points to lift Imhotep Charter past Oak Hill Academy, 70-60, in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. The Panthers advance to tomorrow’s championship and the will play the winner of McEachern (Ga.) and Mountain Brook (Ala.).
***
Isaiah Wong finished with 37 points as Bonner-Prendergast sneaked past Patterson (Md.), 75-71, in double overtime.
***
Jamil Manigo tallied 16 points and eight rebounds as Bishop McDevitt outlasted Archbishop Carroll in overtime, 57-52. Robert Smith contributed 14 points for the Lancers, who survived a Kiyl Mack game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer for the Patriots. McDevitt improves to 2-0 in the Catholic League and 6-0 overall.
***
Cal State Bakersfield recruit Ray Somerville scored a team-high 19 points as Shipley rolled past Penn Charter, 73-52. Khalil Farmer added 16 points for the Gators, who improve to 9-0 on the season.
***
Steve Payne scored a game-high 24 points as Lower Merion edged Conestoga, 65-62. Theo Henry added 17 points for the Aces.
***
La Salle recruit Christian Ray had 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in Haverford School’s 83-59 victory over Springdale Prep. The Burke brothers, Gavin and Scott, combined for five three-pointers. The Fords are now 10-0 on the season.
***
Allen Powell’s 22 points lifted La Salle to a 64-51 win over Archbishop Ryan. Rice recruit Zach Crisler added 15 points for the Explorers.
***
Walter Hester recorded 37 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists to lift Paul Robeson past School of the Future, 93-81. It was Hester’s fourth 30-point game of the year. Jahlil Cook added a career-high 15 points for the Huskies, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor.
***
Aaron Harrison delivered with 15 points as West Philaelphia downed Parkway Center City, 72-54. Masada Amos and Kevon Harris each chipped in with 13 points for the Speedboys.
***
Joe Jackman led all scorers with 22 points as Central Bucks West defeated North Penn, 58-39. The Patriots used a 24-12 fourth quarter advantage to break the game open.
***
Chris Arizin’s 17 points and Trevor Wall’s 16 points fueled St. Joseph’s Prep to a 66-36 win over Palumbo.
***
John Seidman shot 15-for-21 from the foul line for 23 points to lead Haverford High past Ridley, 53-50.
***
Tyson Maddox registered 17 points as Germantown Friends topped King School (CT), 51-42. Nolan Grady added 15 points and six steals for the Tigers.
***
Isaac Cesar finished with a game-high 25 points as Fels topped Maritime Academy, 67-59. Shelbi Booth and Oliver Beauvoir added 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Panthers.
***
Sharodd Lewis scored a team-high 24 points to lead Prep Charter over Engineering and Science, 76-61. Rashaun Yeiser contributed 14 points for the Huskies.
***
Brandon Richardson posted 17 points as Science Leadership Academy at Beeber knocked off Science Leadership, 64-33. Quam Pettigrew added 10 points for the victors.
***
Tyree Sheard led a balanced Washington attack with 17 points in a 96-54 win over Penn Treaty. The Eagles had a total of 10 scorers.
***
Chris Arcidiacono scored 32 points in Perkiomen School’s 88-81 loss to Gould Academy.
Girls' Basketball
Carmen Williams notched 23 points as Penn Charter got past Highland (AZ), 53-49, in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona. Kaitlyn Carter added 17 points for the Quakers.
***
In other Nike tournament action, Lucy Olsen scored 17 points as Spring-Ford fell to Seffner Christian (Fla.), 61-53. Zahria Jenkins and Brylee Bartram led the victors with 21 points apiece.
***
Tori Nigro led all scorers with 20 points in Archbishop Ryan’s 63-53 win over Bonner Prendergast. Monee Moore contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Ragdolls.
Mia Kolb paced Jenkintown with 24 points in a 46-33 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill.
***
Dana Bandurick and Olivia Coyle each scored 17 points as Council Rock North cruised past William Tennent, 61-21.
***
Gabby Marinacci scored 12 points as Perkiomen Valley defeated Phoenixville, 57-45. Kelly Owens added 10 points for the Vikings.
***
Najashia Singleton scored a game-high 26 points as Freire Charter knocked off Chichester, 55-41. Mariah Moore chipped in 14 points for the Dragons.
***
Clare Meyer scored 17 points to carry Germantown Friends to a 27-13 victory over King School (CT).
***
Katie Anderson scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half to power Agnes Irwin to a 41-31 decision over Faith Christian. Mary Grace Miller contributed 10 points for the victors.