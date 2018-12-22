Zahree Harrison scored 23 points Friday as the Cheltenham boys' basketball handed Plymouth Whitemarsh its first Suburban One American conference loss since 2016 with a 73-56 triumph. Kylin Healey chipped in with 13 points for the Panthers.

Rahsool Diggins poured in 35 points, a night after scoring 32 points on Thursday, to lead Archbishop Wood over Sankofa Freedom, 80-76. Jaylen Stinson added 22 points for the Vikings. Warriors' Khalil Turner scored 29 points in the loss.

Donta Scott scored 25 points to lift Imhotep Charter past Oak Hill Academy, 70-60, in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. The Panthers advance to tomorrow’s championship and the will play the winner of McEachern (Ga.) and Mountain Brook (Ala.).

Imhotep Charter junior Donta Scott dribbles was voted the Public League’s most valuable player.
YONG KIM
Isaiah Wong finished with 37 points as Bonner-Prendergast sneaked past Patterson (Md.), 75-71, in double overtime.

Isaiah Wong playing for Bonner-Prendergast this past winter.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Jamil Manigo tallied 16 points and eight rebounds as Bishop McDevitt outlasted Archbishop Carroll in overtime, 57-52. Robert Smith contributed 14 points for the Lancers, who survived a Kiyl Mack game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer for the Patriots. McDevitt improves to 2-0 in the Catholic League and 6-0 overall.

Cal State Bakersfield recruit Ray Somerville scored a team-high 19 points as Shipley rolled past Penn Charter, 73-52. Khalil Farmer added 16 points for the Gators, who improve to 9-0 on the season.

Shipley's Ray Somerville stops under Malvern Prep's Brock Dudek (11) and Blaise Bekkadam during the 3rd quarter in Bryn Mawr, Friday, December 14, 2018. Shipley beats Malvern Prep 71-59. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Steve Payne scored a game-high 24 points as Lower Merion edged Conestoga, 65-62. Theo Henry added 17 points for the Aces.

La Salle recruit Christian Ray had 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in Haverford School’s 83-59 victory over Springdale Prep. The Burke brothers, Gavin and Scott, combined for five three-pointers. The Fords are now 10-0 on the season.

Haverford School's Christian Ray (right) drives against Roman Catholic's Chris Kuhar during the second quarter of the championship game of the Don McBride Classic basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Haverford. Roman went on to win, 66-60. LOU RABITO / Staff
Allen Powell’s 22 points lifted La Salle to a 64-51 win over Archbishop Ryan. Rice recruit Zach Crisler added 15 points for the Explorers.

Walter Hester recorded 37 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists to lift Paul Robeson past School of the Future, 93-81. It was Hester’s fourth 30-point game of the year. Jahlil Cook added a career-high 15 points for the Huskies, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor.

Aaron Harrison delivered with 15 points as West Philaelphia downed Parkway Center City, 72-54. Masada Amos and Kevon Harris each chipped in with 13 points for the Speedboys.

Joe Jackman led all scorers with 22 points as Central Bucks West defeated North Penn, 58-39. The Patriots used a 24-12 fourth quarter advantage to break the game open.

Chris Arizin’s 17 points and Trevor Wall’s 16 points fueled St. Joseph’s Prep to a 66-36 win over Palumbo.

John Seidman shot 15-for-21 from the foul line for 23 points to lead Haverford High past Ridley, 53-50.

Tyson Maddox registered 17 points as Germantown Friends topped King School (CT), 51-42. Nolan Grady added 15 points and six steals for the Tigers.

Isaac Cesar finished with a game-high 25 points as Fels topped Maritime Academy, 67-59. Shelbi Booth and Oliver Beauvoir added 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Panthers.

Sharodd Lewis scored a team-high 24 points to lead Prep Charter over Engineering and Science, 76-61. Rashaun Yeiser contributed 14 points for the Huskies.

Brandon Richardson posted 17 points as Science Leadership Academy at Beeber knocked off Science Leadership, 64-33. Quam Pettigrew added 10 points for the victors.

Tyree Sheard led a balanced Washington attack with 17 points in a 96-54 win over Penn Treaty. The Eagles had a total of 10 scorers.

Chris Arcidiacono scored 32 points in Perkiomen School’s 88-81 loss to Gould Academy.

Girls' Basketball

Carmen Williams notched 23 points as Penn Charter got past Highland (AZ), 53-49, in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona. Kaitlyn Carter added 17 points for the Quakers.

In other Nike tournament action, Lucy Olsen scored 17 points as Spring-Ford fell to Seffner Christian (Fla.), 61-53. Zahria Jenkins and Brylee Bartram led the victors with 21 points apiece.

Tori Nigro led all scorers with 20 points in Archbishop Ryan’s 63-53 win over Bonner Prendergast. Monee Moore contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Ragdolls.

Mia Kolb paced Jenkintown with 24 points in a 46-33 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill.

Dana Bandurick and Olivia Coyle each scored 17 points as Council Rock North cruised past William Tennent, 61-21.

Gabby Marinacci scored 12 points as Perkiomen Valley defeated Phoenixville, 57-45. Kelly Owens added 10 points for the Vikings.

Najashia Singleton scored a game-high 26 points as Freire Charter knocked off Chichester, 55-41. Mariah Moore chipped in 14 points for the Dragons.

Clare Meyer scored 17 points to carry Germantown Friends to a 27-13 victory over King School (CT).

Katie Anderson scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half to power Agnes Irwin to a 41-31 decision over Faith Christian. Mary Grace Miller contributed 10 points for the victors.