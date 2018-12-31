Marquis Tomlin made a three-pointer with two seconds remaining Sunday to give the Penncrest boys' basketball team a 47-46 triumph over Chester in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic. Tomlin finished with a game-high 16 points followed by Malcolm Williams' 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Lions.
In other Pete and Jemeer Nelson Classic, Trevor Wall scored 26 points and was named the team MVP as St. Joseph’s Prep topped Sun Valley, 58-44. Chris Arizin added nine points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.
Steve Payne and Josh Martin each had 15 points as Lower Merion held off Methacton, 51-47. Darryl Taylor contributed 10 points for the Aces.
Isaiah Wong led all scorers with 25 points in Bonner-Prendergast’s 64-57 win over Plymouth Whitemarsh. Tariq Ingraham chipped in 16 points for the Friars.
Allen Powell finished with 20 points as La Salle knocked off Cheltenham, 68-56, in the Arcadia Showcase to improve to 10-0 on the season. Konrad Kiszka pitched in with 12 points for the Explorers.
In other Arcadia Showcase action, Jamil Manigo’s layup with 2.3 seconds remaining lifted Bishop McDevitt past Sankofa Freedom, 47-45. Seneca Willoughby led the Lancers with 13 points followed by Robert Smith’s 12.
Eric Brown’s 15 points and Johaan Vinson’s 14 points led Boys' Latin past Delcastle Tech, 74-41, in the Boardwalk Classic.
Girls' Basketball
Becca Magrone scored a team-high 20 points in West Chester Rustin’s 50-44 victory over Shawnee (NJ) in the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Dikaya Daniels chipped in 16 points for the victors.
Julia Kawczynski produced 18 points in Merion Mercy’s 42-30 win over MaST Charter.