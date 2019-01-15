Jhamir Brickus scored a game-high 38 points and broke the single-game scoring record for the Kyle Lowry Classic as the Coatesville boys' basketball team edged Norristown, 66-64, on Monday.
***
Miami recruit Isaiah Wong scored 29 points as Bonner-Prendergast got past Archbishop Wood, 79-74.
***
Christian Ings collected 31 points and seven assists as Neumann-Goretti defeated Archbishop Carroll, 89-76. Jordan Hall pitched in 21 points for the Saints.
***
Chris Arizin led St. Joseph’s Prep with 18 points in a 54-53 victory over Father Judge. The Hawks' Jacob O’Connell blocked a jumper at the buzzer to preserve the win.
***
Rice recruit Zach Crisler led all scorers with 15 points as La Salle defeated Devon Prep, 55-24, to remain undefeated at 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Catholic League. Titus Beard followed with eight points for the Explorers, who will host Father Judge on Friday.
***
Navy recruit Sean Yoder scored 24 in Pennridge’s 64-53 decision over Spring-Ford. Jon Post had 22 points for the Rams.
***
Darius Ellis rebounded a miss and got fouled while making the put back with three seconds remaining as Dock Mennonite knocked off Holy Ghost Prep, 36-35. Ellis, who hit the foul shot for the lead, finished with 11 points. Jackson Scialanca led the Pioneers with 13 points.
***
Ryan Conde registered a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as Solebury School topped New Foundations, 72-56. Troy McGregor paced the Spartans with 25 points and six assists.
***
Lid Johnson notched 17 points in Hatboro-Horsham’s 44-43 victory over Souderton.
***
Tyler Spann scored 16 of his 31 points from the free throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead String Theory over Mastery South, 73-61. Debarrin Norman contributed 13 points for the victors.
***
Sebastian Goldstein recorded a double-double with 16 points and 22 rebounds in Masterman’s 68-45 win over Swenson. Will Ghohestani pitched in 12 points while Julian Richardson and Beckett Sanderson had 10 points for the Blue Dragons.
Taylor Phillips knocked down the game-winning foul shot with two seconds remaining as Overbrook edged Lincoln, 41-40. Phillips had a team-high 13 points while Karrine Tucker and Kaniyah Scantlebury each added 10 points for the Panthers.
***
Phyllis Fugah scored a game-high 23 points as Paul Robeson downed Roxborough, 44-34. Tyheera Handy chipped in 10 points for the Huskies.
***
Ebony Scott’s 13 points and Janai Jarrett’s 12 points lifted Girls High over Washington, 47-36.
***
Khaliyah White notched 11 of her career-high 18 points in fourth quarter as GAMP upended Kensington, 40-33. Jo Morrison added 11 points for the Pioneers.
***
Madison Brady netted 15 points in Phila. Academy Charter’s 36-30 triumpg over Calvary Christian. Casey Bivenour contributed eight points for the victors.
***
Destiny Knight scored 12 points as New Foundations beat Mercy Career Tech, 34-27.