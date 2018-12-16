Eric Timko’s 22 points and David Duda’s 20 points led the Methacton boys' basketball team to a 73-67 triumph over Neumann-Goretti in the Diane Mosco Foundation Shootout on Saturday. Jeff Woodward added 18 points for the Warriors, who outscored the Saints 29-17 in the fourth quarter.
In other Diane Mosco Foundation Shootout action, Maryland recruit Donta Scott recorded 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Inquirer’s No. 1 ranked team Imhotep past Sanford (Del.), 64-47.
Daeshon Shepherd had a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds as Archbishop Wood topped Bethlehem Catholic, 81-73.
***
Ben Markowitz scored a team-high 21 points as Central Bucks East outlasted Council Rock North in double overtime, 69-68, in the SOL Challenge. Markowitz’s field goal at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime. Indians’ James Duffy, who finished with a game-high 25 points, tied the game at the buzzer with a long two in the first overtime. Leo Masterson added 15 points for the Patriots.
In other SOL Challenge action, Villanova recruit Eric Dixon poured in 29 points to lead Abington over Pennridge, 72-61. Penn recruit Lucas Monroe contributed 13 points for the Ghosts. Navy recruit Sean Yoder paced the Rams with 27 points.
Colin Connor finished with a game-high 29 points as Pennsbury edged Cheltenham, 66-64. Gary Francis helped with 25 points for the Falcons.
Florida State recruit Naheem McLeod’s 22 points propelled Plymouth Whitemarsh over Central Bucks West, 53-42.
***
Luca Naughton’s 26 points and Ryan Conde’s 22 points lifted the Solebury School to a 63-60 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill in the Devils Winter Hoops Classic. Troy McGregor chipped in 13 points for the Spartans.
***
Scott Spann led all scorers with 24 points as Sankofa Freedom defeated Archbishop Ryan, 76-68, in the McDevitt Showcase. Derrius Ward added 21 points and Khalil Turner’s 20 points also fueled the Warriors’ victory.
In other McDevitt Showcase action, Travis Coleman scored 18 points as Lincoln beat Milton Hershey, 76-72. Naji Reid and Tealang Lloyd each contributed 13 points for the Railsplitters.
Lakeem McAliley dropped a game-high 43 points and 10 rebounds to carry Mastery North to an 84-77 victory over Harrisburg. Steve Cromartie had 13 points for the Pumas.
Robert Smith recorded 35 points as Bishop McDevitt downed Fairmount Heights (Md.), 79-69. Ahmir Harris added eight points and eight assists for the Lancers.
***
Alex Capitano and Matt Dade each scored 22 points as Episcopal Academy topped Peddie School, 73-58, in the Mercer Tournament.
***
Jihad Watson tallied 16 points as Math, Civics and Sciences escaped Penn Wood with a 66-62 victory. Nisine Poplar and Tvon Jones added 11 points apiece for the Mighty Elephants.
***
Jordan Longino posted a game-high 24 points as Germantown Friends took down Palumbo, 82-50, in the Make-A-Wish showcase.
***
Eddie Fortescue scored 16 points and Matt Compas scored 13 points to propel Wissahickon to a 55-47 triumph over William Tennent.
***
Desi Smith finished with 19 points and seven rebounds as Cristo Rey sneaked past Friends Select, 55-54. Fred Johnson and Jaheim Aiken added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the victors.
***
Kysheem May led Tacony Charter with 15 points in a 55-36 win over MaST Charter.
Casey Remolde scored 17 points, including the game-winning three-pointer as St. Basil edged Villa Maria, 48-46. Shannon Remolde contributed eight points for the Panthers.
***
Kyra recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds as Sacred Heart Academy beat Merion Mercy, 36-31. Jaycee Webster added 10 points for the Lions.
***
Halle Brown led all scorers with 17 points as Westtown downed Masters, 60-41, to win the Westtown Invitational. JoJo Lacey contributed a stat line of eight points and 10 rebounds for the Moose.
In other Westtown Invitational action, Katie Anderson scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter and ended with 22 points to lift Agnes Irwin past Perkiomen School, 49-37, in the Westtown Invitational. Mary Grace Miller added 10 points for the Owls.
***
Cassandra Brown poured inb 25 points as Abington edged Council Rock North, 69-64, in the SOL Challange. Kayla Sweiting contributed 17 points for the Ghosts.
In other SOL challenge action, Mikaela Reese had 12 points as Souderton cruised past Council Rock South, 45-18. Megan Bealer and Curran O’Donnell added 10 points apiece for the Indians.
***
Aubrie Briesblatt made six three-pointers and had 24 points and eight rebounds as Phoenixville upended Pottstown, 54-41, to start the season with five straight wins. Ameerah Green added 16 points for the Phantoms.
***
Sanaa Redmond’s 23 points and Anna Camden’s 17 points fueled Shipley to a 52-40 win over Episcopa; Academy.
***
Mia Kolb led the Jenkintown charge with 17 points in a 54-26 decision over Baldwin. Natalie Kolb and Carly Mulvaney scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Drakes.
***
Emily McAteer registered 17 points and nine rebounds as Garnet Valley beat West Chester Rustin, 61-50. Brianne Borcky, Kendall DiCamillo, and Morgan Falcone each contributed 10 points for the Jaguars.
***
Nicole Timko scored 14 points to lead Methacton over Great Valley, 50-33. Abby Penjuke added 13 points for the Warriors.