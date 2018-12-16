Ben Markowitz scored a team-high 21 points as Central Bucks East outlasted Council Rock North in double overtime, 69-68, in the SOL Challenge. Markowitz’s field goal at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime. Indians’ James Duffy, who finished with a game-high 25 points, tied the game at the buzzer with a long two in the first overtime. Leo Masterson added 15 points for the Patriots.