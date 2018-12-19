The national signing period for high school football seniors began Wednesday, and the process took a while at Malvern Prep.

That’s because six Friars made their commitments official in a hallway outside the O’Neill Athletic Center’s gymnasium.

Malvern Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, who will attend Stanford, poses with his parents, Dawn, left, and Jeff, right, on Wednesday afternoon.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Malvern Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, who will attend Stanford, poses with his parents, Dawn, left, and Jeff, right, on Wednesday afternoon.

Malvern Prep’s top Division I recruits, linebacker Keith Maguire and offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, signed with Clemson and Stanford, respectively.

Running back and defensive back Quincy Watson (Delaware) and defensive back TyGee Leach (Lehigh) also signed letters of intent. Kicker Sebastian Constantini will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State, and offensive lineman Buck Walsh will play at Bowdoin, a Division III program in Maine.

“I’m just so happy for these guys, that they get the chance to play at prestigious schools,” Malvern coach Dave Gueriera said. “I can’t wait to see how they develop in college.”

Maguire sparked the Friars to an 11-0 overall record and, with a 5-0 mark, the Inter-Ac League title this season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder showed his versatility by playing inside linebacker, receiver, and running back.

“It’s a real exciting day, to sign the paper and make it official,” Maguire said. “It makes it a real deal."

Malvern Prep's Keith Maguire (4) comes down with an interception on a pass intended for Penn Charter's John Washington (23) in an Inter-Ac League contest.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Malvern Prep's Keith Maguire (4) comes down with an interception on a pass intended for Penn Charter's John Washington (23) in an Inter-Ac League contest.

Maguire, who this season notched 108 tackles at inside linebacker, was selected the co-Inter-Ac player of the year with Penn Charter two-way back Edward Saydee. Saydee signed with Temple on Wednesday.

“Keith covers so much ground, has great instincts, and is very hard to block,” Gueriera said.

Maguire, of Media, was joined Wednesday by his parents, Keith and Jenine, and brother, Ryan. Ryan is a junior wide receiver at Malvern Prep.

The 6-5, 285-pound Hornibrook, a fixture at tackle who also saw time on the defensive line, chose Stanford over Clemson and Wisconsin.

Hornibrook’s brother, Alex, is a redshirt junior quarterback at Wisconsin. The 6-4, 220-pound southpaw has completed 122 of 205 passes for 13 touchdowns in nine appearances this year.

Malvern Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook (75) signed Wednesday to play for Stanford.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Malvern Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook (75) signed Wednesday to play for Stanford.

“I visited Wisconsin, and I liked it,” said Jake Hornibrook, who was joined Wednesday by his parents, Jeff and Dawn. “But Stanford stuck out to me more. It was like a second home.”

Hornibrook is scheduled to begin taking classes and working out at Stanford on June 22.

“I haven’t thought too much about when I’ll first get a chance to play in a game,” the 18-year-old said. "I just want to get there, work hard, and impress the coaches.”

Friars quarterback Drew Gunther will be a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech. He threw for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Southeastern Pa. commitments

Player School Pos. College

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Acad. RB Villanova

Luke Benson C.B. West TE Syracuse

Connor Bishop Arch. Wood OL Army

Zach Bouggess St. Joe's Prep DB Princeton

Cade Brennan Garnet Valley DL Bucknell

Jack Bush Episcopal Ac. DB Lehigh

​Dawson Fontaine Bensalem PK/P Morgan State

Nick Gallo C.R. South TE Virginia Tech

Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan RB Boston College

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion DB Villanova

Jake Hornibrook Malvern Prep OL Stanford

Anthony Laudicina Radnor OL Buffalo

Rushawn Lawrence Bonner-Prendergast DE/LB

TyGee Leach Malvern Prep DB Lehigh

Keith Maguire Malvern Prep LB Clemson

Dwayne Majors Conwell-Egan DL St. Francis (Pa.)

Brian Malinowski Pennsbury OL Morgan State

Oleh Manzyk Neshaminy LB New Hampshire

Caleb Mead Upper Moreland ATH New Hampshire

Jack Purcell Episcopal Ac. OL Penn

Asim Richards Hav. School OL North Carolina

Ricky Santiago Coatesville OL Towson

Edward Saydee Penn Charter ATH Temple

Tykee Smith Imhotep Charter DB West Virginia

Zack Tarburton Pennridge OL Bucknell

​Yusuf Terry Imhotep Charter WR Baylor

Dylan Van Dusen Radnor PK/P Lehigh

Quincy Watson Malvern Prep ATH Delaware

Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac. OL Duke

Aaron Young Coatesville RB Rutgers