The national signing period for high school football seniors began Wednesday, and the process took a while at Malvern Prep.
That’s because six Friars made their commitments official in a hallway outside the O’Neill Athletic Center’s gymnasium.
Malvern Prep’s top Division I recruits, linebacker Keith Maguire and offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, signed with Clemson and Stanford, respectively.
Running back and defensive back Quincy Watson (Delaware) and defensive back TyGee Leach (Lehigh) also signed letters of intent. Kicker Sebastian Constantini will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State, and offensive lineman Buck Walsh will play at Bowdoin, a Division III program in Maine.
“I’m just so happy for these guys, that they get the chance to play at prestigious schools,” Malvern coach Dave Gueriera said. “I can’t wait to see how they develop in college.”
Maguire sparked the Friars to an 11-0 overall record and, with a 5-0 mark, the Inter-Ac League title this season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder showed his versatility by playing inside linebacker, receiver, and running back.
“It’s a real exciting day, to sign the paper and make it official,” Maguire said. “It makes it a real deal."
Maguire, who this season notched 108 tackles at inside linebacker, was selected the co-Inter-Ac player of the year with Penn Charter two-way back Edward Saydee. Saydee signed with Temple on Wednesday.
“Keith covers so much ground, has great instincts, and is very hard to block,” Gueriera said.
Maguire, of Media, was joined Wednesday by his parents, Keith and Jenine, and brother, Ryan. Ryan is a junior wide receiver at Malvern Prep.
The 6-5, 285-pound Hornibrook, a fixture at tackle who also saw time on the defensive line, chose Stanford over Clemson and Wisconsin.
Hornibrook’s brother, Alex, is a redshirt junior quarterback at Wisconsin. The 6-4, 220-pound southpaw has completed 122 of 205 passes for 13 touchdowns in nine appearances this year.
“I visited Wisconsin, and I liked it,” said Jake Hornibrook, who was joined Wednesday by his parents, Jeff and Dawn. “But Stanford stuck out to me more. It was like a second home.”
Hornibrook is scheduled to begin taking classes and working out at Stanford on June 22.
“I haven’t thought too much about when I’ll first get a chance to play in a game,” the 18-year-old said. "I just want to get there, work hard, and impress the coaches.”
Friars quarterback Drew Gunther will be a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech. He threw for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.
Player School Pos. College
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Acad. RB Villanova
Luke Benson C.B. West TE Syracuse
Connor Bishop Arch. Wood OL Army
Zach Bouggess St. Joe's Prep DB Princeton
Cade Brennan Garnet Valley DL Bucknell
Jack Bush Episcopal Ac. DB Lehigh
Dawson Fontaine Bensalem PK/P Morgan State
Nick Gallo C.R. South TE Virginia Tech
Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan RB Boston College
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion DB Villanova
Jake Hornibrook Malvern Prep OL Stanford
Anthony Laudicina Radnor OL Buffalo
Rushawn Lawrence Bonner-Prendergast DE/LB
TyGee Leach Malvern Prep DB Lehigh
Keith Maguire Malvern Prep LB Clemson
Dwayne Majors Conwell-Egan DL St. Francis (Pa.)
Brian Malinowski Pennsbury OL Morgan State
Oleh Manzyk Neshaminy LB New Hampshire
Caleb Mead Upper Moreland ATH New Hampshire
Jack Purcell Episcopal Ac. OL Penn
Asim Richards Hav. School OL North Carolina
Ricky Santiago Coatesville OL Towson
Edward Saydee Penn Charter ATH Temple
Tykee Smith Imhotep Charter DB West Virginia
Zack Tarburton Pennridge OL Bucknell
Yusuf Terry Imhotep Charter WR Baylor
Dylan Van Dusen Radnor PK/P Lehigh
Quincy Watson Malvern Prep ATH Delaware
Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac. OL Duke
Aaron Young Coatesville RB Rutgers