Lansdale Catholic football coach Tom Kirk announced his retirement on Friday, and athletic director Rob Nydick said the school will conduct an “extensive search” for his replacement.
Kirk took control of the Crusaders in 2012 when he replaced longtime coach Jim Algeo.
“I want to thank the players, both past and present, whom I have had the great pleasure to have coached,” Kirk said in a statement. “I want to especially thank the LC administration for their tremendous support over the past seven years. I will truly miss Lansdale Catholic.”
According to the school, the Crusaders were 35-36 under Kirk, PIAA District 12 champions in 2017 and Catholic League runners-up in 2015.
“We have indeed been blessed to have him lead our football teams since 2012 and want to wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward with this new chapter in his life, especially being a grandparent,” school president Jim Casey said in a statement. “We've been very fortunate to have the Kirk family as part of the LC community.”
School principal Rita McGovern noted Kirk’s “passion for football” as well as him “providing an excellent role model for all members of the Lansdale Catholic community.”
Said Nydick in a statement, “Tom … exemplified everything we want to see in our coaches and within our programs. Tom served as a great role model to student athletes and fostered a culture of respect and accountability.”