After 30 years at Germantown Academy, boys' basketball coach Jim Fenerty is retiring.
Fenerty, who also teaches history at the private school in Fort Washington, will end his tenure after this school year.
“These past 30 years have provided me with a lifetime of positive memories,” Fenerty said in a press release. “While I am retiring from Germantown Academy as a teacher and coach, I don’t think that my love for the school and its community will ever leave me.”
Fenerty is just the third boys' basketball coach in Philadelphia history to hit the 600-win mark -- his 626 wins are the most in Inter-Ac League boys' history. His Patriots teams have won five straight Inter-Ac titles, and 17 overall. Fenerty led his team to the PAISAA title in 2013.
“His record as a legendary coach speaks for itself – it’s astounding, really," said Rich Schellhas, GA’s head of school. "What the number of wins, championships, and well-earned accolades don’t reveal is the pure humility with which Jim coaches and teaches; he epitomizes our school’s mission to inspire students to be honorable in deed. Jim, his wife Mary, and their children will forever be an integral part of the GA family and our school’s story.”
Fenerty scheduled games against players such as Kobe Bryant (Lower Merion) and LeBron James (St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio). In 2001-02, Fenerty’s team was nationally ranked as high as No. 5.
Fenerty has coached a number of students who played sports in college, including 40 who played basketball. He’s been named coach of the year by the Inquirer and Daily News, and he’s a member of the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame.
Off the court, Fenerty has been heavily involved in Coaches vs. Cancer and spent 22 years overseeing GA’s sports programs as athletic director.
Germantown Academy will begin searching for a new coach after the 2018-19 season ends.