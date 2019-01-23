Exactly what kind of coach has Fenerty been? A Philly coach, in the best sense of the term and tradition. Born in Kensington. Moved to Olney three days before his first day at Cardinal Dougherty High School. Started coaching in the Incarnation CYO program. Worked his way up from there, from a Catholic elementary school teacher to the athletic director and a social-studies teacher at GA, from CYO leagues to the freshman coach at Bishop Egan in Levittown, where he’d sit in on other coaches’ practices – Speedy Morris’ at Roman Catholic, Bill Fox’s at Father Judge – hoping to pick up insights, hoping to learn. Went from head boys at Egan, maybe the worst coaching job in the Catholic League at the time, to GA, maybe the worst coaching job in the Inter-Ac in 1989. Eddie Burke, the old Drexel coach, asked him once, You got a crucifixion complex or something?