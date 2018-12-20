Holy Ghost Prep’s application to join the Catholic League beginning with the 2019-20 school year was denied in a vote this week by the Catholic League board of governors.
“I just sent a letter to their principal and president regarding their application,” Archbishop Ryan principal Joseph McFadden, chairman of the board of governors, said Thursday afternoon.
Asked the reason for the denial, McFadden said it was an internal matter.
Holy Ghost Prep, a member of the Bicentennial Athletic League for more than four decades, formally applied in September to join the Catholic League.
“I’m open to talking to Holy Ghost Prep about the reason or reasons for the board’s decision after the holidays,” McFadden said.
Holy Ghost, an all-boys private school in Bensalem, sponsors 14 varsity sports and is a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The board of governors is composed of Catholic League principals. McFadden said Holy Ghost’s application was also denied in a separate vote by Catholic League athletic directors.
“Holy Ghost Prep is always welcome to apply again at some point in the future,” McFadden said.
Devon Prep, formerly of the Bicentennial Athletic League, joined the Catholic League this school year. Also an all-boys private school and PIAA member, it sponsors 11 varsity sports.
The Catholic League has 18 members.