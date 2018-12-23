The Roman Catholic, Bishop McDevitt, and La Salle boys' basketball teams improved to 3-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League with wins on Sunday.
Allen Powell scored 14 points as La Salle stayed undefeated with a 52-49 win over West Catholic. Zach Crisler, a Rice recruit, and Jake Timby scored 10 points.
Bishop McDevitt topped St. Joseph’s Prep, 53-39, behind 17 points from Jamil Manigo. Robert Smith scored 11 points.
Lynn Greer scored 19 points and added five assists as Roman topped Father Judge, 75-43. Seth Lundy, a Penn State recruit, scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Rahsool Diggins scored 25 points, and Julius Phillips and Daeshon Shepherd scored 15 points as Archbishop Wood defeated Lansdale Catholic, 76-52. In Wood’s four games this week, Diggins averaged 29 points per game, including two 30-point contests.
Gediminas Mokseckas led Archbishop Ryan with 20 points in a 45-40 win over Cardinal O’Hara. Ahmin Bryant chipped in six points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.
Anquan Hill and Tairi Ketner scored 15 points as Archbishop Carroll defeated Conwell-Egan, 78-53. Luke House added 13 points. KJ Davis scored 21 points for Conwell-Egan.
Cristo Rey defeated Cristo Rey Boston, 65-60, behind 29 points from Desi Smith and 12 poitns from Jaheim Aiken.
Donte Dupriest scored 15 points in Bartram’s 56-35 win over Springfield-Delco.