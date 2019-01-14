Dana Bandurick scored a career-high 25 points and surpassed the 1,000 point mark as the Council Rock North girls' basketball team beat Bonner-Prendergast, 59-56, on Sunday. She also recorded 14 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 blocks. Sydney Blum and Olivia Boyle each scored 12 points.
Jordan Smith’s 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists lifted Abington Friends past Life Center, 56-44. Kendall Hodges added 13 points.
Penn Charter edged Wilson, 43-33, behind Kaitlyn Carter’s 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Carmen Williams recorded 9 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Dayna Balasa and Jackie Vargas scored 15 points apiece in Upper Dublin’s 45-33 victory over Imhotep Charter.
Megan Bealer recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as Souderton beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 60-34. Mikaela Reese scored 10 points and Megan O’Donnell had 4 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Ellie Mueller had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Radnor past Boyertown, 59-50. Brienne Williams drained three treys to score 15 points.
Nick Romeo’s 15 points led Lansdale Catholic past Cardinal O’Hara, 51-45. Kyle Kane scored six points and Jay Hicks added five.