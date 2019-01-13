Je Brickus and Jhamir Brickus scored 12 points apiece to lead the Coatesville boys' basketball team past Unionville, 57-51, on Saturday.
***
Lakeem McAliley scored 30 points to lead Mastery North to a 65-50 victory over Dobbins. Steve Cromartie added 10 points.
***
Semaj Oliver scored 22 points as Martin Luther King beat Annapolis, 64-53. Hyseir Miller tallied 21 points.
***
Haverford High topped Chester Charter, 46-31, behind John Seidman’s 18 points. Dan Roe scored 15 points.
***
Tyler Scilingo scored 17 points in Spring-Ford’s 65-54 win against Hempfield. Tre Medearis contributed 15 points and Noah Baker added 14.
***
The Phelps School fell to Lawrenceville, 80-51. Ronnie Ellis scored 13 points for Lions.
***
Jack Neri’s 13 points led Methacton past Central Bucks West, 58-36. Jack Mulhearn scored 11 points.
***
Karrell Watkins scored 23 points as Chester beat Bartram, 68-49. Rahmee Gilbert added 13 points and Michael Smith tallied 10.
***
Upper Dublin downed Upper Merion, 54-39, thanks to Corby Watkins' 16 points.
***
Sekayi Robinson scored 17 points and Johnta Dunston added 16 in Freire Charter’s 86-57 victory over Lincoln Leadership. Nasir Dunbar and Jonathan Kelly each scored 10 points.
***
Ryan Conde’s 17 points led Solebury School past South Hunterdon, 73-54. Luca Naughton tallied 15 points, Javon Brewster scored 14 and Troy McGregor added 13.
***
Malcolm Williams scored 18 points as Penncrest beat Oxford, 55-22. Marquis Williams tallied 12 points and Isaiah Rice had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
***
Lower Merion lost to Reading, 67-60. Steve Payne scored 29 points for the Aces.
***
Germantown Academy edged Engineering and Science, 64-59, behind Jordan Longino’s 20 points.
Symone Costin and Becca Magrone each scored nine points as West Chester Rustin defeated Unionville, 39-34.
***
Caroline Pla’s 14 points led Central Bucks East past Perkiomen Valley, 47-25. Gabby Wilga recorded 4 points and 10 rebounds.
***
Marissa McDonald scored 25 points in West Chester East’s 53-48 win over Merion Mercy. Lauren Klieber added 18 points.
***
Coatesville lost to Harrisburg, 66-40. Sarah Houston scored 10 points for the Red Raiders.
***
Jasmine Forrester scored 29 points as Upper Darby beat Academy Park, 79-50. Natalie Koskinas tallied 14 points and Gabby Liberio had 10.
***
Sydney Mowery’s 12 points guided Pottsgrove past Liberty. 42-29.
***
Najashia Singleton netted 19 points in Freire Charter’s 64-29 victory over Lincoln Leadership. Azori Edwards scored 17 points and Monet Cummings added 15.
***
Spring-Ford edged Cumberland Valley, 39-34, thanks to Lucy Olsen’s 22 points.
***
Qiana Vigo scored nine points as the Hill School defeated the Peddie School, 28-22. Tessa Gray, Olivia Matto and Cynthia Williams scored five points apiece.