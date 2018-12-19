Coatesville’s Aaron Young made a surprise move on the first day of the early national signing period, switching his commitment from Michigan State to Big Ten Conference rival Rutgers.
The dynamic and speedy senior running back signed with the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.
“When I started to really think about it, Rutgers just felt more like home,” the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder said. “I was comfortable there, and they had been recruiting for me for two years.”
Young’s brother, Avery, who also starred at Coatesville, started this year for Rutgers as a freshman cornerback.
“I think my brother had a factor in what I did,” said Aaron Young, who also played defensive back and returned kicks for the Red Raiders. “I couldn’t see us being on opposite teams. We’re both excited that we’ll back together on the same team."
Of having to inform Michigan State’s coaches that he was switching gears, Young said, “It was tough because I had also built a good relationship with those guys. But this is a better situation for me and my family. My parents like that I’ll also be playing closer to home."
This season, Young rushed for 1,621 yards and 28 touchdowns while helping Coatesville go 14-1, claim its second straight PIAA District 1 Class 6A title, and advance to the state semifinals before losing to District 3′s Harrisburg.