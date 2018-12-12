In honor of Archbishop Wood boys’ basketball coach John Mosco’s late wife, Wood will host the second annual Diane Mosco Foundation Shootout on Saturday.

Diane (nee Reiher) Mosco died last year from myelodysplastic syndrome, also known as MDS, which affects normal blood cell production in the bone marrow.

There are five boys’ games and one girls’ contest on tap.

Archbishop Wood's Julius Phillips (30) grabs a rebound against Meadville in the 2017 PIAA Class 5A championship game.
Here is the boys’ schedule: Father Judge vs. Scranton Prep, noon; Lower Merion vs. Norristown, 1:30 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti vs. Methacton, 4:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter vs. Sanford School (Del.), 6 p.m.; and Wood vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Top players include Lower Merion guard Jack Forrest, a Columbia recruit, Neumann-Goretti guard Chris Ings (Rider), Methacton’s David Duda (East Stroudsburg), Imhotep Charter guard/forward Donta Scott (Maryland), and Wood forward Julius Phillips.

In the girls’ contest, PIAA 6A champion Upper Dublin takes on Class 5A runner-up Wood at 3 p.m.

Upper Dublin's Jackie Vargas (34) gets tangled up with a Central Bucks South player in last season's PIAA Class 6A state final in Hershey.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Upper Dublin is led by 6-foot-3 junior Jackie Vargas and sophomores Jess Polin and Dayna Balsa. Wood is paced by sophomore Kaitlyn Orihel, senior Annie Whalen, and junior Lindsay Tretter.

Proceeds will go to the Storm the Heavens Fund, which dedicates its efforts to fighting cancer, and scholarship money for students at St. Hubert, Diane Mosco’s alma mater, and Wood.

Schedule

Local teams in bold.

Boys

Girls

Make-a-Wish Showcase

Germantown Academy is hosting the 22d annual Make-A-Wish Basketball Showcase on Friday and Saturday.

Germantown Academy boys' basketball coach Jim Fenerty.
The participating boys' teams are George School, Germantown Academy, George School, Penn Charter, and Palumbo. The competing girls’ squads are Archbishop Ryan, George School, Germantown Academy, and Penn Charter.

Schedule

Friday

Girls: Archbishop Ryan vs. Penn Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Boys: Palumbo vs. Penn Charter, 5 p.m.

Girls: George School vs. Germantown Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys: George School vs. Germantown Academy, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Girls: George School vs. Penn Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Boys: George School vs. Penn Charter, 5 p.m.

Boys: Palumbo vs. Germantown Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Girls: Archbishop Ryan vs. Germantown Academy, 8 p.m.