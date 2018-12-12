In honor of Archbishop Wood boys’ basketball coach John Mosco’s late wife, Wood will host the second annual Diane Mosco Foundation Shootout on Saturday.
Diane (nee Reiher) Mosco died last year from myelodysplastic syndrome, also known as MDS, which affects normal blood cell production in the bone marrow.
There are five boys’ games and one girls’ contest on tap.
Here is the boys’ schedule: Father Judge vs. Scranton Prep, noon; Lower Merion vs. Norristown, 1:30 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti vs. Methacton, 4:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter vs. Sanford School (Del.), 6 p.m.; and Wood vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Top players include Lower Merion guard Jack Forrest, a Columbia recruit, Neumann-Goretti guard Chris Ings (Rider), Methacton’s David Duda (East Stroudsburg), Imhotep Charter guard/forward Donta Scott (Maryland), and Wood forward Julius Phillips.
In the girls’ contest, PIAA 6A champion Upper Dublin takes on Class 5A runner-up Wood at 3 p.m.
Upper Dublin is led by 6-foot-3 junior Jackie Vargas and sophomores Jess Polin and Dayna Balsa. Wood is paced by sophomore Kaitlyn Orihel, senior Annie Whalen, and junior Lindsay Tretter.
Proceeds will go to the Storm the Heavens Fund, which dedicates its efforts to fighting cancer, and scholarship money for students at St. Hubert, Diane Mosco’s alma mater, and Wood.
Boys
Father Judge vs. Scranton Prep, noon.
Lower Merion vs. Norristown, 1:30 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti vs. Methacton, 4:30 p.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. Sanford School (Del.), 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Upper Dublin vs. Archbishop Wood, 3 p.m.
Germantown Academy is hosting the 22d annual Make-A-Wish Basketball Showcase on Friday and Saturday.
The participating boys' teams are George School, Germantown Academy, George School, Penn Charter, and Palumbo. The competing girls’ squads are Archbishop Ryan, George School, Germantown Academy, and Penn Charter.
Schedule
Friday
Girls: Archbishop Ryan vs. Penn Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Boys: Palumbo vs. Penn Charter, 5 p.m.
Girls: George School vs. Germantown Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: George School vs. Germantown Academy, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Girls: George School vs. Penn Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Boys: George School vs. Penn Charter, 5 p.m.
Boys: Palumbo vs. Germantown Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls: Archbishop Ryan vs. Germantown Academy, 8 p.m.