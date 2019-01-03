Frank McArdle was let go as Archbishop Ryan’s head football coach after 10 seasons in a meeting with school administrators Thursday morning.
“We just wanted to go in a new direction,” Ryan athletic director Joe Zeglinski said. “We appreciate all the hard work Frank put in during his time here.”
McArdle, 37, was also dismissed as Ryan’s assistant admissions director. He had previously served in several positions at the school, including assistant athletic director.
“It was a budgetary decision based on the level of staffing we have at the school,” Ryan principal Joseph McFadden said.
McArdle compiled a 57-60 overall record, including an 8-4 mark last season. The Raiders went 0-10 the season before he took over in 2009.
“If you look at the things we’ve done over the last 10 seasons, I’m proud of what we accomplished,” McArdle said. “The kids played hard for me and we got the program back on track and rolling.”
Ryan went 6-0 to start last season, posted a 2-3 mark in the highly competitive Catholic League Red Division, and gave Archbishop Wood a battle in the league’s Class 5A final before falling, 24-17.
“It wasn’t about wins and losses,” Zeglinski said. “We’re always looking to get better, and felt it was time to bring in new blood.”
McArdle is a 2000 Ryan graduate who played tight end, defensive end, and linebacker for the Raiders. He went on to play college football, as a linebacker and defensive end, at James Madison.