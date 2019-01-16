Penn State recruit Anna Camden scored 13 points to become Shipley’s all-time leading scorer in girls' basketball with 1,381 points in a 63-38 victory over Friends Select on Tuesday. Camden passed Tamesha “Sox” Alexander, who graduated in 2014 and is currently a graduate assistant for the St. John’s women’s basketball program. Sanaa Redmond also had 13 points for the Gators.
***
Ellie Mueller scored 18 points, including two free throws at the end of regulation to tie the game, in Radnor’s 58-53 double overtime triumph over Haverford High. Brienne Williams delivered six of her 13 points in the second overtime for the Raiders.
***
Elle Stauffer recorded 17 points as Germantown Academy cruised past Agnes Irwin, 78-44. Maddie Burns added 10 points for the Patriots.\
***
Casey Remolde scored 21 points as St. Basil routed Villa Joseph Marie, 78-40.
***
Anajah Brown compiled a game-high 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks as Baldwin topped Springside Chestnut Hill, 44-33.
***
Maggie Dykan finished with 15 points as Nazareth Academy upended Merion Mercy, 53-44. Maria D’Aulerio contributed 11 points for the Pandas.
***
Mandy McGurk had 21 points as Notre Dame knocked off Episcopal Academy, 51-43. Magge Pina added 12 points for the Irish.
***
Emma Diaz scored 13 points as Westtown defeated George School, 48-21. JoJo Lacey pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds for the Moose.
***
Dana Bandurick’s double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds guided Council Rock North over Council Rock South, 75-36. Olivia Boyle and Sydney Blum contributed 16 and 15 points for the Indians.
***
Isabella Vazquez led all scorers with 21 points as Washington held off Simon Gratz, 39-34. Ireland Smith contributed 10 points for the Eagles.
***
Nakiyah Green registered a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds in Palumbo’s 43-40 triumph over Engineering and Science. Laila Asid chipped in 10 points for the Griffins.
***
Riley DeVitis and Timaya Lewis-Eutsey each scored 16 points to lift Lansdale Catholic over Bishop McDevitt, 62-36.
***
Marcaela Allen recorded 18 points in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 56-42 triumph over Hatboro-Horsham.
***
Payton Pugh and Cassidy Ruk each scored 19 points as St. Hubert rolled past Little Flower, 67-31.
***
Olivia LeClaire racked up 26 points as Owen J. Roberts defeated Pope John Paul II, 48-42.
***
Tenya Alexander, Ayanna Brown, and Tanaidith Latorre each had eight points in Kensington’s 38-30 decision over Franklin Learning Center.
***
Taylor Flores dropped 34 points in Academy Park’s 67-38 win over Chichester.
Boys' Basketball
Khalil Farmer delivered with 23 points as Shipley took down Friends Select, 84-52. Chaz Owens and Khai Champion added 17 points apiece for the Gators.
***
Jack Forrest led Lower Merion with 15 points in a 85-53 victory over Strath Haven. Steve Payne and Julian Hairston each had 11 points for the Aces.
***
Semaj Oliver finished with a game-high 21 points as Martin Luther King edged Lincoln in overtime, 66-60. Ricky Montero added 19 points for the Cougars.
***
Deuce Turner scored a game-high 26 points as Malvern handled Episcopal Academy, 86-49. Tygee Leach added 14 points for the Friars.
***
Samson Nyankui’s 14 points and Jamir Reed’s 13 points led Mastery North over Simon Gratz, 56-39. Lakeem McAliley and Regjon Knight chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Pumas.
***
Jihad Watson paced a balanced Math, Civics and Sciences attack with 15 points in a 81-51 win over Audenried. Nisine Poplar and Tvon Jones added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Mighty Elephants.
***
Jordan Longino scored 20 points in Germantown Academy’s 65-51 victory over Penn Charter.
***
Khalif Washington collected a game-high 28 points and eight assists as Overbrook took down Washington, 75-53. Zyeef Cannon contributed a double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers.
***
Raymond Brown scored a team-high 26 points as School of the Future pulled away from Parkway Northwest, 89-69. Ali Brown added 19 points on five three-pointers for the victors.
***
Walter Hester ended with 21 points in Paul Robeson’s 62-41 win over Engineering and Science. Nyaim Smith added 17 points for the Huskies.
***
James Jones tallied 24 points in Roxborough’s 87-45 win over Randolph. Malik Gibson and Sean Lee contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Indians.
***
Tyrone Williams put up 31 points to lift Olney over Boys' Latin, 78-59. DeShawn Prince pitched in 13 points for the Trojans.
***
Tyler Spann notched 25 points as String Theory downed Central, 60-44. Kylil Turner pitched in a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the victors.
***
Damir Butler-Banks’s driving layup with seven seconds left gave Mariana Bracetti a 50-49 victory over Science Leadership. Butler-Banks finished with nine points while Michael McCormick led the Bulldogs with 26 points.
***
Kaisem Andrews recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds as Dobbins beat Kensington, 53-46. Jymir Thompson and Shawn Donaldson had 11 points apiece for the Mustangs.
***
Sekayi Robinson netted 17 points as Freire Charter defeated Franklin Towne Charter, 53-37.
***
Oliver DeQuviol poured in 26 points as Fels knocked off Motivation, 83-63. Isaac Ceasar added 20 points for the Panthers.
***
Adam Giammonco had 19 points to lead Jenkintown over MaST Charter, 63-52. Clinton Jackmon and Trevor Brockwell each contributed 16 points for the Drakes.
***
Darnell Ransom Jr. scored 20 points as Eastern University Charter got past Prep Charter, 71-68.