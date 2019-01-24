Jaylen Horsley recorded the quickest fall in one minute, 13 seconds over Eduardo Hernandez in the Shawnee wrestling team’s 48-36 victory over Winslow Township on Wednesday. Nick Cottone, Jake Hastings, Caleb Pietrafitta, and Isaac Dean also registered falls for the Renegades.
***
Michael Carey pinned Austin Taylor in 36 seconds in Haddonfield’s 38-34 win over Collingswood. Luke Benedict cotnributed by pinning Gabe Kitchell in 48 seconds for the Bulldogs.
***
John Sacco, Joseph Teguia, and Elder Mendez all registered a fall as Haddon Township took down Lindenwold, 60-24.
***
Brent Struss pinned Shane Stichler in 22 seconds to lead Woodstown over Deptford, 68-12. Woodstown also defeated Triton, 75-6, in the tri-meet.
Boys' Basketball
Taj Thweatt poured in 28 points as Wildwood Catholic took down Middle Township, 82-42. Jahlil White added 16 points for the Crusaders.
***
Angel Casanova recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in Oakcrest’s 50-37 victory over Absegami. Mike O’Brien and Darrien DeJean each added nine points for the Falcons.