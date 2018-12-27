Christian Kalinowski poured in a game-high 34 points Wednesday as the Holy Spirit boys’ basketball team knocked off Mervo (Md.) in overtime, 64-59, in the Boardwalk Classic. Isaiah Gerna added 12 points for the Spartans.
In other Boardwalk Classic action, Jihad Watson collected 31 points, 10 assists, and 10 steals for a triple-double as Math Civics and Science defeated Winslow Township, 86-59, in the Boardwalk Classic. Nisine Poplar added 13 points for the Mighty Elephants.
***
Alanas Urboras led all scorers with 23 points as St. Joseph cruised to a 74-38 win over Bordentown in the Pemberton Holiday Tournament. Malik Bailey and Marcellus Ross chipped in 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.
In other Pemberton Holiday Tournament action, the host Pemberton lost to Solebury School, 84-55. Luca Naughton had a career-high 35 points in a winning effort.
***
Jay White gathered 25 points and six rebounds in Pennsauken Tech’s 60-37 victory over LEAP Academy in the Doane Academy Spartan Classic. Jeff Broadwater contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tornadoes.
In other Doane Academy Spartan Classic action, Palmyra topped Maple Shade, 65-56, behind Steven McKoy’s 19 points. Carter Wilburn added 11 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers.
Shawn Congelton and Nicklaude Saint-Juste each had 13 points as Doane Academy routed Cross Christian (Del.), 86-48.
Girls’ Basketball
Shannon Mulroy scored 16 points to guide Lenape past Southern Regional, 49-43. Nevaeh Sutton added 15 points for the Indians.