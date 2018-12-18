Bella Runyan scored 23 points and Veyoni Davis scored 21 points Monday to lead the Moorestown Friends girls' basketball team over Moorestown, 54-32.
Alison Ahern finished with 14 points Monday as Cherry Hill West edged Camden County Tech, 36-34.
***
Haleigh Schafer posted 20 points as Absegami topped Holy Spirit, 52-36. Kailyn Fortis and Elizabeth Picardi each added 16 points for the Braves.
***
Katie Fricker and Ava Therien scored 15 points apiece in Cherokee’s 55-49 triumph over Ewing.
***
NyTasia Braxton led all scorers with 33 points in Woodrow Wilson’s 56-37 win over Seneca. Ciondae Horsey added 17 points for the Tigers.
***
Maddie McCracken’s 18 points and Imene Fathi’s 13 points fueled Wildwood’s 62-24 decision over Clayton.
***
Alexa Blue scored 15 points as Northern Burlington cruised past Bordentown, 62-28. Brianna Sorrento added 13 points for the Greyhounds.
Stanley King finished with a game-high 21 points as Woodrow Wilson downed Seneca, 68-61. Dyshier Clary added 16 points for the Panthers, who outscored the Golden Eagles 25-12 in the fourth quarter.
***
Jahsair Acrey led all scorers with 33 points as Camden Academy Tech beat Camden Academy Charter, 85-66. Damon Jones contributed 22 points for the victors.
***
Jay White had 30 points in Pennsauken Tech’s 68-38 win over Buena.
***
Delran defeated Moorestown Friends, 53-22, behind Glen Morrison’s 21 points. Tommy Murphy made two three-pointers and had 12 points for the Bears.
***
Darren Wildermuth led a balanced attacked with 10 points as Woodstown rolled past Oakcrest, 59-33.