Rynell Lawrence led all scorers with 21 points Monday as the Millville boys' basketball team handed St. Joseph its first loss of the season with a 54-49 triumph. Colby Elder added nine points for the Thunder Bolts.
Tommy Carter scored a team-high 26 points as Woodbury topped Overbrook, 73-64. JayShawn Harvey contributed 17 points for the Thundering Herd.
Rob Petersen poured in 31 points as Pitman topped Riverside, 69-58. Steve Petner added 17 points for the Panthers.
Marcus Randolph finished with 18 points as Willingboro routed Northern Burlington, 70-48. Nazim Chavies followed with 17 points for the Chimeras.
Tommy Murphy led a balanced attack with 14 points in Delran’s 60-24 win over LEAP Academy.
Ernsvitha Saint-Juste registered a double-double with 32 points and 21 rebounds as Doane Academy took down Mercy Career Tech, 68-38. NyDasia Henley contributed 24 points for the Spartans.
Marquae Richardson-Muse scored 11 points as Haddon Heights edged Audubon, 48-45. Maggie Campbell added nine points for the Garnets.
Fatimah Owens recorded 15 points in Millville’s 47-34 win over Holy Spirit. Armanee DeBarry chipped in 14 points for the Thunderbolts.
Jaaliyah Evan had nine points to lead Collingswood past West Deptford, 31-14.
Marianna Papazaglou led all scorers with 24 points as Wildwood Catholic cruised past Lower Cape May, 60-35. Lauren McCallion chipped in 15 points for the Crusaders.