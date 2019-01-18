Elijah Malloy recorded a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the West Deptford boys' basketball team beat Woodbury, 69-63, on Thursday. Chris Budd notched 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block.
***
Damon Jones scored 24 points in Camden County Tech’s 94-87 victory over Vineland Prep. Jamire Acrey added 22 points and Jules Washington tallied 16.
***
Marcus Randolph scored 32 points as Willingboro defeated Pennsauken Tech, 68-64. Nazim Chavies netted 15 points.
***
Javontae Jones scored 20 points to lead Rancocas Valley past Northern Burlington, 67-52. Kyle Lundy added 12 points and Damilola Mosaku tallied 10.
***
Tesean Pressley scored 17 points in Haddon Heights' 61-55 win against Overbrook. Isaiah Turner tallied 15 points.
***
Shawnee topped Cherry Hill East, 54-40, behind Connor Deveney’s 20 points. Cole Fleming scored 14 points and Jon Searcy added 11.
***
Zach Hicks scored 19 points to guide Camden Catholic past Winslow Township, 58-41.
***
Zach Miller scored 16 points and Gavin Gibson added 14 as Cherokee downed Woodrow Wilson, 76-47.
Madison Grubb’s 12 points led Bishop Eustace past Cherry Hill West, 57-32. Kaitlyn Deiter and Katie Kempter scored 11 points apiece.
***
Gabriella Payne scored 17 points and Giana Rullo added 16 as Eastern beat Paul VI, 63-59. Kelli McGroarty tallied 14 and Maya Edwards scored 10.
***
Deanna Corsetti scored 15 points in West Deptford’s 60-35 win over Woodbury. Devin Sullivan and Anna Wright each scored 10 points.
***
Kennedy Jardine scored 24 points to lead the Hun School past Freire Charter, 55-48. Jada Jones scored 18 points.
***
Shannon Mulroy’s 15 points helped Lenape top Seneca, 71-20. Nevaeh Sutton scored 10 points, and Kiana Gosnell and Dyonna Wess scored nine points apiece.
***
Taylor Martin scored 23 points as Maple Shade beat Pennsauken Tech, 47-28. Allison Bimmer tallied 14 points.
***
Kyla Treadwell scored 16 points and Victoria Sciortino added 14 in Holy Cross' 47-22 victory over Delran.
***
Lillian Gyamfi and Ciara Brannon scored 14 points apiece to lift Westampton Tech past Cinnaminson 51-48.