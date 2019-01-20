Latanya Berry scored 14 points as the Sterling girls' basketball team remains undefeated with a 44-39 triumph over Paul VI on Saturday. Imani Holloway added 11 points for the Silver Knights, who improve to 12-0 on the season.
***
Marianna Papazaglou scored a game-high 20 points to lead Wildwood Catholic over Pemberton, 57-39, in the Tamara L. Davis Showcase. Gabby Turco, who was named the MVP, had 16 points for the Crusaders.
***
Shannon Mulroy recorded 13 points in Lenape’s 49-34 win over Shawnee. Regan King contributed four three-pointers for her 12 points for the Indians.
***
Kiersten Kennedy scored 10 points as Delran defeated Buena, 35-31.
***
Lexi Linton netted a game-high 18 points as Rancocas Valley cruised past Haddon Heights, 66-35. Christine Coridon added 12 points for the Red Devils.
***
Katie Kempter scored 15 points as Bishop Eustace beat Clearview, 42-29. Madison Grubb pitched in 10 points for the Crusaders.
***
Zamirah Montgomery led all scorers with 22 points as Highland topped Williamstown, 52-43.
***
Ava and Alexa Therian combined for 28 points to lift Cherokee over Montgomery, 52-25.
***
Toni Jones scored 12 points in Florence’s 43-29 victory over Paulsboro.
Boys' Basketball
Marcellus Ross finished with a team-high 28 points in St. Joseph’s 70-56 triumph over Vineland. Ian Brown contributed 16 points for the Wildcats.
***
Tyler Tomlin scored 19 points as Wildwood downed Jenkintown (Pa.), 57-48. Will Long chipped in 17 points for the Warriors.
***
Javon Gordon led all scorers with 24 points in Delsea’s 58-48 triumph over Shawnee. Trey Simmons followed with 12 points for the Crusaders.
***
Sean Miller recorded 16 points as Timber Creek held off Bishop Eustace, 47-42. Justin Bladen pitched in 11 points for the Chargers.
***
Tommy Murphy led a balanced Delran attack with 15 points in a 63-33 decision over Buena. Troy Wells added 13 points for the Bears.
***
Keyshawn Sanders had 18 points as Paulsboro knocked off Florence, 71-54.
Wrestling
Cherry Hill West swept the Great Valley duels by beating Penn Charter, Church Farm, and Great Valley, all of which are from Pa.
***
Pitman went 3-1 in the Chichester Classic, defeating Springfield Delco, Roman Catholic, and Haverford High. The Panthers fell to Chichester, 43-36. All of Pitman’s opponents are from Pa.
***
Williamstown won each of its three duels against Millville, Rancocas Valley, and Timber Creek.