Ryan Ems recorded a game-high 16 points Saturday as the Eastern boys' basketball team fended off Shawnee in overtime, 41-36. Noah Klinewski added 14 points for the Vikings.
***
Ethan Tarte scored 17 points as Camden cruised past Winslow Township, 76-56. Lance Ware and Jerome Brewer each added 16 points for the Panthers.
***
Carl Gibson notched 35 points and seven rebounds to carry Cherry Hill East to an 80-65 decision over Highland. Ryan Greene added 14 points for the Cougars. John Bennett had 35 points in a losing effort. Coach David Allen earned his 300th victory in the win.
***
Matthew Kempter scored 14 points to lead Bishop Eustace over William Penn (Del.), 28-24.
***
Wisler Sanon led all scorers with 21 points in Paul VI’s 56-48 triumph over Lenape. Hartnel Haye contributed 18 points for the Eagles.
***
Steven McKoy registered 16 points to lift Palymra over Haddon Township, 50-41. Malik Muriel added nine points for the Panthers, all coming from three-point range.
***
Josh Randall tallied 14 points in GCIT’s 44-35 win over Collingswood.
Girls' Basketball
Marianna Papazaglou scored a game-high 24 points as Wildwood Catholic edged Clearview, 46-44. Gabby Turco contributed 15 points for the Crusaders, who outscored the Pioneers, 18-10, in the fourth quarter.
***
Maddie McCracken scored 16 points as Wildwood defeated Lower Cape May, 54-36. Imene Fathi added 11 points for the Warriors.
***
Maya Edwards scored 13 points as Eastern beat Shawnee, 41-36. Giana Rullo chipped in seven points for the Vikings.
***
Shannon Mulroy posted 16 points in Lenape’s 50-27 win over Millville. Navaeh Sutton chipped in 13 points for the Indians.
***
Maddie Ogden led a balanced Cinnaminson attack with 11 points in a 43-28 victory over Holy Cross. Bella Morgan. Emily Mulligan, and Maddie Parish each had nine points for the Pirates.
***
Zamirah Montgomery collected 20 points and nine steals as Highland topped Moorestown, 52-44. Tara Dairo added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tartans.
***
Lauren Punk delivered with 14 points as Bishop Eustace rolled past Timber Creek, 57-30. Katie Kempter and Kaitlyn Deiter 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Crusaders.
***
Kiya Walden’s 12 points helped Lindenwold to a 29-13 decision over Camden.