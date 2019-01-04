Isaiah Gerena drilled a game-winning three-pointer to give the Holy Spirit boys' basketball team a 66-63 win over Ocean City on Thursday. He finished with 12 points. Santino Georgio scored 20 points and Chrisitan Kalinowski added 16.
Connor Deveney’s 24 points helped Shawnee down Washington Township, 60-33. Ryan Heine recorded 12 points and Nick Tamburro added 11.
Justin Mills scored 27 points in Clayton’s 99-95 victory against Wildwood. Max Cruz tallied 19 points.
Steve Matlack scored 14 points as Lenape beat Cherry Hill East, 46-39. Anthony Cortese and Derek Simpson added nine points apiece.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste’s 27 points led Doane Academy past Pine Forge, 91-60. Levy Menjivar-Sanchez scored 14 points and Brandon Hendryx added 12.
Tyreek Husser scored 20 points in Woodstown’s 75-58 win over Pennsville. Jake Pratt tallied 18 points.
Overbrook edged Lindenwold, 63-56, as Shamar Gantt scored 21 points. Dajuan Wright added 15 points and Davon Thornton notched 13.
Martin Angelov’s 25 points helped Lower Cape May roll past Oakcrest, 57-34.
JP Rickus drilled three treys to record 18 points in Cinnaminson’s 72-42 victory over Florence. Chad Howard scored 16 points and C.J. Gee added 13.
Moorestown defeated Trenton Catholic, 60-47, as Jagger Zrada scored 23 points.
Michael Clement netted 17 points and Devon Murray added 14 in Winslow Township’s 80-70 victory over Seneca.
Tyrese Myrick’s 29 points helped Westampton Tech edge Rancocas Valley, 73-71. Jaedan Sheehan scored 16 points.
Pat Driscoll scored 11 points as Audubon beat Collingswood, 34-26.
Jordan Martin recorded 24 points in Bordentown’s 66-58 win over Delran. Gavin Shiver added 18 points and Christian Burnett scored 17.
Tommy Carter scored 13 points to lead Woodbury past Paulsboro, 54-50. Javon Solomon tallied 11 points.
Florence topped StemCivics Charter School, 50-20, behind Olivia Smith’s 20 points. Samantha Cartier added 10 points.
DaRique Smith netted 22 points as Woodbury defeated Paulsboro, 59-16. Aniyah Nichols scored 17 points.
Taylor Martin scored 13 points in Maple Shade’s 41-37 victory over Palmyra. Victoria Marshall tallied 12 points.
Devine Mulcahy’s 19 points led Pemberton past Burlington Township, 57-42. Nyemah Middleton scored 17 points and Makaylah Lemons added 14.
Maddie Ogden scored 20 points as Cinnaminson beat Northern Burlington, 48-40. Emily Mulligan tallied 14 points.
Gabby Turco scored 23 points and Marianna Papazaglou added 17 in Wildwood Catholic’s 65-20 win against Cape May Tech.
Alexa Therien scored 16 points to guide Cherokee past Eastern, 41-27.
Lenape topped Cherry Hill East, 47-26, behind Neaeh Sutton’s 17 points. Regan King added 11 points.
Latanya Berry and Imani Holloway scored 14 points apiece as Sterling beat Haddon Heights, 44-31.
Bobbi O’Neill scored 18 points in Collingswood’s 47-28 victory over Audubon.