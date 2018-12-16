Delaney Drummey recorded a team-high 31 points Saturday as the Pitman girls’ basketball team defeated Woodrow Wilson, 70-50. Olivia Nolan added 15 points for the Panthers. The Tigers’ NyTasia Braxton scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
***
Nia Holloway scored 11 points as Sterling edged Cinnaminson, 40-38. Latanya Berry added seven points for the Silver Knights.
***
Erica Brunson finished with 10 points as Cherry Hill East held off Haddonfield, 31-28. Maggie Balderstone contributed nine points for the Cougars.
***
Nyemah Middleton poured in 33 points to lift Pemberton over Cumberland, 65-41. Devine Mulcahy added 22 points for the Hornets.
***
Imene Fathi paced Wildwood with 16 points in a 59-43 decision over Cedar Creek. Emily Little and Maddie McCracken each had 11 points for the Warriors.
***
Marquae Richardson-Muse led all scorers with 17 points as Haddon Heights took down Maple Shade, 55-38. Sumer DeNinno contributed 16 points for the Garnets.
***
Jalissa Pitts led all scorers with 18 points as Winslow Township defeated Wildwood Catholic, 44-33.
Boys’ Basketball
Ryan Ems scored 18 points as Eastern cruised past Mainland, 73-52, in the Jimmy V Classic. Noah Klinewski added 17 points for the Vikings.
In other Jimmy V Classic action, Nicklaude Saint-Juste finished with a game-high 21 points as Doane Academy downed Sterling, 58-47.
Nick Cartwright-Atkins scored 14 points in Moorestown’s 57-28 win over Delsea.
Wesley Robinson recorded 17 points as Burlington Township rolled past Pitman, 73-36. Emmanuel Ayetigbo chipped in 15 points for the Falcons.
Olarewaju Oladipo scored 18 points as Cherokee topped Bordentown, 52-43.
***
Matt Marino and Marcus Pierce each scored 15 points as Middle Township knocked off Cherry Hill West, 58-56. Coley Holton added 10 points for the Panthers.