Jabari Higgs scored 22 points to lead the Haddon Heights boys' basketball team past Gateway, 76-43, on Tuesday. Tesean Pressley added 13 points, and Jared Bolling and Isaiah Turner tallied 10 points apiece.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste scored 20 points in Doane Academy’s 75-69 win against King’s Christian. Shawn Congelton tallied 14 points, Chirs Evans notched 13 and Levy Menjivar-Sanchez added 10.
Burlington City topped Cinnaminson, 66-65, behind Deonte Woodbury’s 26 points. Michael Green scored 14 points and Amir Landrum notched 11.
Marcus Randolph scored 17 points as Willingboro beat Burlington Township, 60-53. Nazim Chavies and Rasheem Dickerson each scored 15 points.
Keyshawn Sanders scored 19 points in Paulsboro’s 65-49 victory over Sterling. Tyree Thomas added 11 points and Pheneus Lightfoot had 10.
Woodbury edged Collingswood, 45-43, behind Javon Solomon’s 15 points. Tommy Carter and JayShawn Harvey added nine points apiece.
Joey Sacco scored 18 points to guide Ocean City past Oakcrest, 58-43. Donovan Graham tallied 10 points.
Trey Simmons recorded 19 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds to help Delsea beat Gloucester Tech, 67-52. Javon Gordon notched 17 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks. Brandon Falls had 10 points and 2 rebounds.
Elijah Malloy tallied a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds as West Deptford downed Overbrook, 72-59. He also had 3 assists and 2 blocks. MJ Iraldi recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Ratcliffe added 23 points.
Tuhun Aravind scored 16 points in Northern Burlington’s 53-38 win against Pemberton. Joe Woods tallied 12 points.
Carly Stroemel scored 19 points as Paul VI defeated Cherry Hill West, 69-23. Abaigeal Babore added 17 points and Sara McShea scored 12.
Bella Runyan netted 18 points to lead Moorestown Friends past Germantown Friends, 45-26. Veyoni Davis scored 17 points.
Isha Kargbo scored 18 points in Collingswood’s 41-18 victory over Woodbury.
Burlington City topped Palmyra, 30-19, thanks to Keyearra Crittendon’s 10 points.
Abigail Paolini scored 20 points to help Camden Catholic edge Eastern, 57-55. Annaliah Maldonado added 14 points.
Shannon Mulroy drained two threes to score 16 points as Lenape beat Winslow Township, 44-27. Nevaeh Sutton tallied 14 points.
Quinci Bantle’s 18 points led Audubon past Lindenwold, 44-29.
Sierra Sanson scored 18 points in Shawnee’s 49-41 win against Cherry Hill East. Gia Flamini added 10 points.
Jaylyn James' 16 points led Burlington Township to a 43-22 victory over Delran.
Washington Township beat Seneca, 52-28, as Emily Johns scored 17 points. Madison Dulude added 15.