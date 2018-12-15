Ryan Ems and Noah Klinewski scored 17 points apiece as the Eastern boys' basketball team rolled past Cherry Hill West, 85-55, on Friday. Andrew Heck tallied 16 points and Jack Winsett added 12.
***
Jordan Martin scored 16 points to lead Bordentown past Cinnaminson, 64-55. Gavin Shiver notched 11 points and Osvaldo Urena scored 10. Martin, Shiver and Urena recorded two three-pointers apiece.
***
Cherokee beat Seneca, 66-44, thanks to Damian Smith’s 20 points. Gavin Gibson recorded 15 points.
***
JohnPaul Oluwadare’s 20 points led Burlington Township past Northern Burlington, 73-51. Emmanuel Ayetigbo and Marcus Moore added 10 points apiece.
***
Pennsauken Tech defeated Camden Tech-Penn, 69-51, as Jay White scored 20 points.
***
Lucas Green tallied 21 points to help Princeton Day edge Solebury School, 62-54.
***
Haddon Township topped Woodbury, 41-38, behind Brian Burns' 16 points.
***
Jamar Johnson scored 15 points as Penns Grove defeated Woodstown, 57-55. Jaylen Newton and Nasir Robinson tallied 11 points apiece, while Austin Smith and Kavon Lewis each added 10.
***
Tommy Murphy scored 28 points to lead Delran past Maple Shade, 62-20.
***
Glassboro defeated Pennsville, 68-42. Keon Sabb scored 26 points.
***
Jason Pino tallied 19 points and seven rebounds as Gloucester beat Schalick, 47-44.
***
John Myers had 13 points and 10 rebounds in Audubon’s 45-42 victory over Sterling. Dylan Trow recorded seven points and 10 rebounds.
***
Tesean Pressley’s 20 points led Haddon Heights past West Deptford, 56-41. Jabaro Higgs scored 13 points and Patrick Campbell added 12.
***
Camden Catholic rolled past Lenape, 53-30, thanks to Babatunde Ajike’s 17 points. Zach Hicks and Valen Tejada each scored 14 points.
***
Joshua Jones scored 19 and Max Cruz added 18 as Clayton topped Pitman, 88-64.
***
Atlantic Tech beat Cape May Tech, 55-46. James Waugh scored 19 points.
Giana Rullo recorded 17 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists to help Eastern beat Moorestown, 53-35. Gabriella Payne notched 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
***
Moorestown Friends edged East Brunswick, 56-51, as Bella Runyan netted 27 points.
***
Kelsey Carter’s 11 points led Seneca past Cherry Hill West, 34-18.
***
Deji Cook tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists in Glassboro’s 45-39 victory over Pennsville. Sha’Lynn Clarke recorded 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and one block.
***
Ashanti Taylor scored 14 points as Palmyra downed Holy Cross, 33-29. Melisa Hawkins recorded six points and 12 rebounds.
***
Deptford topped Triton, 46-21, behind Katie Morrison’s 20 points. Tamarah Lowber scored eight points and Janazhia Clinton added seven.
***
Kate Herlihy scored 19 points in Middle Township’s 45-38 win over Holy Spirit. Kira Sides drilled three treys and added 12 points.
***
Kamille Morton and Peyton Gilmore recorded 15 points apiece as Delsea beat Cumberland, 48-34.
***
Emma Finnegan sunk three shots from beyond the arc to score 16 points to help Ocean City top Millville, 59-26. Abby Fenton added 12 points.
***
Sierra Sanson scored 23 points in Shawnee’s 50-32 victory against Bishop Eustace.
***
Riverside edged Bordentown, 36-35, as Hailey Russell scored 12 points and Riley Starke added 11.
***
Ernsvitha Saint-Juste recorded 21 points and NyDasia Henley added 20 to lead Doane Academy past Maple Shade, 49-44.
***
Burlington City beat StemCivics Charter School, 60-41. Shermani Chapman scored 15 points.
***
Toni Jones' 15 points led Florence past Medford Tech, 48-21. Olivia Loftin recorded 11 points and Olivia Smith had 11.
***
Haleigh Schafer scored 14 points as Our Lady of Mercy defeated Absegami, 37-33.