Alison Ahern scored 15 points as the Cherry Hill West girls' basektball team edged Cherry Hill East, 38-37, on Friday. Senaiyah Canty scored nine points.
***
Maddie McCracken scored 23 points in Wildwood’s 64-19 victory over Penns Grove.
***
Delaney Drummey recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pitman past Gloucester, 32-30. She also had 4 blocks and 2 steals. Olivia Nolan notched 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals and 1 assist.
***
Rachel Quigley scored 17 to help Northern Burlington beat Moorestown, 43-27. Haylei Archer added 10 points.
***
Erin McGlew scored 19 points and Jaylyn James tallied 12 as Burlington Township defeated Palmyra, 59-45.
***
Bella Steidle scored 25 points in Clearview’s 43-25 win against Delsea.
***
Williamstown topped Deptford, 46-24, behind Danielle Jeffreys' 12 points. Madison Miskar added 11 points and Jilonne Daley tallied 10.
***
Moorestown Friends fell to Westtown, 71-61. Veyoni Davis scored 33 points for the Foxes.
Dylan Trow recorded 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal as Audubon beat Camden Academy Charter, 59-32. Pat Driscoll tallied 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
***
Moorestown Friends lost to Westtown, 79-34. Jack Stern scored 17 points for the Foxes.
***
Dorien DePina’s 26 points led Clayton past Glassboro, 86-73. Max Cruz scored 22 points and Joshua Jones added 12.
***
Matt Farina scored 22 points in Gateway’s 63-57 win against Maple Shade. Konrad Kowalski tallied 19 points.
***
Kingsway topped Cumberland, 74-48, behind Jaelin Keels' 17 points. William Pollick scored 16 points and Erick Lynch added 10.