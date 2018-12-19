Ethan Tarte posted a team-high 21 points and 6 rebounds Tuesday as the Camden boys' basketball team outlasted Cherokee in overtime, 63-59. Jerome Brewer contributed 13 points and six rebounds and Lance Ware had 12 points and six boards for the Panthers.
***
Gage Ausland finished with 29 points as Salem knocked off Clayton, 107-101. Jamael Bundy added 25 points and Kysir Reves had 20 points for the Rams.
***
Glen Morrison led all scorers with 35 points to carry Delran past Florence, 56-30.
***
JP Rickus scored 21 points as Cinnaminson defeated Burlington City, 84-68. Zach Artur added 16 points for the Pirates.
***
Rob Peterson and Steve Petner each scored 20 points Tuesday as Pitman edged Wildwood, 60-57.
***
Brandon Ratcliffe posted a game-high 23 points in West Deptford’s 47-29 win over Audubon. MJ Iraldi contributed 16 points for the Eagles.
***
Steve Matlack registered 17 points as Lenape held off Timber Creek, 59-58. Anthony Cortese and Derek Simpson had 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Indians.
***
Nick Cartwright-Atkins recorded 22 points as Moorestown beat Westampton Tech, 58-56. Jagger Zrada added 13 points for the Quakers.
***
Keon Sabb poured in a game-high 28 points as Glassboro topped Woodstown, 60-43. Kyree Myers contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Matt Farina’s 20 points and Konrad Kowalski’s 18 points carried Gateway to a 51-45 win over Paulsboro.
***
Ryan Ems led all scorers with 26 points in Eastern’s 71-42 win over Woodrow Wilson. Noah Klinewski added 21 points for the Vikings, who outscored the Panthers 19-3 in the fourth quarter to break the game open.
***
Adam Harris posted 19 points as New Egypt downed Maple Shade, 63-59. Connor Devine contributed 14 points for the Warriors.
***
Bryce Barron recorded 14 points to lead Northern Burlington past Pemberton, 57-40. Tuhin Aravind and Drew Wyers chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Greyhounds.
***
Terrell Washington ended with 17 points as Millville cruised past Gloucester Catholic, 71-33.
Girls' Basketball
Tyshea Griffin posted game-high 33 points as Willingboro edged Florence, 50-48.
***
Gabriella Payne finished with 28 points to lift Eastern over Woodrow Wilson, 64-44. Kelli McGroarty added 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Vikings.
***
Maddie McCracken paced Wildwood with 18 points in a 65-46 triumph over Pitman. Imene Fathi, Jenna Hans, and Leah Benichou also scored in double figures for the Warriors.
***
Kate Herlihy scored a team-high 14 points in Middle Township’s 38-31 decision over Wildwood Catholic. Aubrey Hunter and Kira Sides each had seven points for the Panthers.
***
Sterling got past Collingswood, 45-30, thanks to Imani Holloway’s 20 points. Latanya Berry chipped in 14 points for the Silver Knights.
***
Anna Wright produced 20 points to fuel West Deptford’s 64-47 triumph over Audubon. Deanna Corsetti followed with 19 points for the Eagles.
***
Veyoni Davis netted 22 points as Moorestown Friends topped Cinnaminson, 57-47. Bella Runyan chipped in 17 points for the Foxes.
***
Alexa Blue had 17 points to lead Northern Burlington past Pemberton, 44-41. Brianna Sorrento chipped in 12 points for the Greyhounds.
***
Katie Dailyda led a balanced attack with 15 points as Woodstown took down Glassboro, 73-49. Charlie and Daisy Baldwin added 14 points apiece for the Wolverines.
***
Highland defeated Cumberland, 62-32, behind Zamirah Montgomery’s 22 points. Alexa Bishop contributed 13 points for the Tartans.
***
Jaylyn James scored a game-high 19 points as Burlington Township rolled past Delran, 49-24. Erin McGlew added 10 points for the Falcons.
***
Sasha Feinstein hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points in Haddonfield’s 35-23 victory over Haddon Heights. Ella Dengler, Keegan Douglas, and Shannon Goetter each had eight points for the Bulldogs to round out the scoring.