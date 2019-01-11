Chad Howard and JP Rickus scored 19 points apiece as the Cinnaminson boys' basketball team topped Palmyra, 61-55, on Thursday. Ahmad Gantt added 10 points.
Carl Gibson’s 25 points helped Cherry Hill East edge Timber Creek, 48-45. Jake Rose notched eight points.
Gianmarco Arletti scored 23 points to lead Holy Cross past Florence, 56-38. Ryan Keller added 11 points.
Mike Green, Justin Peeples and Joe Wallace each scored 10 points in Westampton Tech’s 61-22 win over Pemberton.
Woodstown defeated Schalick, 70-48, as Jake Pratt scored 15 points and Darren Wildermuth added 13. Abu Hall and Tyreek Husser each scored 11 points.
Jame Hill’s 12 points guided Seneca to a 48-37 victory against Shawnee. Malin Jasinski and Johnny Kennevan scored 10 points apiece.
Glassboro topped Gloucester, 74-48, thanks to Keon Sabb’s 22 points. Greg Brackett scored 17 points and Kyree Myers tallied 16.
Nick Cartwright-Atkins scored 20 points as Moorestown edged Burlington Township, 55-49. Jagger Zrada added 17 points.
Arman Hampton drained four three-pointers to score 12 points and help Deptford beat Cumberland, 45-43. Darnell Demby added 14 points.
MJ Iraldi recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds in West Deptford’s 64-40 victory over Paulsboro. He also dished six assists. Brandon Ratcliffe scored 18 points and Elijah Malloy added 13.
Damian Smith’s 14 points led Cherokee past Lenape, 48-37. Gavin Gibson tallied 12 points and Olarewaju Oladipo scored 11.
Jay White scored 18 points and Raheem Cunningham added 16 as Pennsauken Tech beat Riverside, 75-33. Justin Santiago tallied 12 points.
Jahmier Washington scored 12 points in Rancocas Valley’s 61-55 win over Medford Tech. Nyzhir Brown and Damilola Mosaku each netted 13 points.
Ashanti Taylor recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal as Palmyra cruised past Medford Tech, 61-12. Julia Delisanti scored 11 points and Elizabeth Shover had eight points, one rebound and one assist.
Gloucester Catholic topped Wildwood, 67-45, behind Azana Baines' 26 points. Mycala Carney added 18 points and Jada Williams scored 13.
Tamarah Lowber and Katie Morrison contributed 16 points apiece in Deptford’s 65-26 victory over Cumberland. Janazha Clinton notched 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Bobbi ONeill recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Collingswood defeated Seneca, 27-12.
Nina Freda’s 16 points led Clearview past Gloucester Tech, 44-34. Olivia Marchei scored 13 points.
Shannon Mulroy scored nine points and Nevaeh Sutton added eight to help Lenape edge Cherokee, 35-33.
Eric McDonnell tallied nine points in West Deptford’s 52-10 win against Paulsboro. Deanna Corsetti scored eight points.
Timber Creek downed Cherry Hill East, 46-33, behind Amiaya Morgan’s 15 points.
Holy Cross beat Florence, 48-20, as Victoria Sciortino scored 12 points. Isabel Kuzy added eight points.
Pennsauken lost to West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 35-21. Evelyn Cortorreal scored five points for the Indians.
Liv Sofroney recorde nine points, one assist and one steal in Delran’s 44-25 victory over Overbrook. Alison Duff notched six points and six rebounds.
Sara Peretti and Jada Thompson scored 12 points apiece to lead Hammonton past Delsea, 46-32.