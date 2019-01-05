Bella Runyan recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Moorestown Friends girls' basketball team beat Friends' Central, 56-45, on Friday. She also drilled three treys and went 5-for-6 on free throws. Veyoni Davis added 22 points.
***
Elizabeth Shover’s 20 points led Palmyra past Willingboro, 67-30. Ashanti Taylor scored 12 points and Julia Delisanti added 10.
***
Rancocas Valley topped Northern Burlington, 54-46, behind Kayla Williams' 22 points. Lexi Linton tallied 18 points.
***
Nyemah Middleton scored 29 points in Pemberton’s 62-55 victory against Seneca. Devine Mulcahy sunk three shots from downtown to record 23 points.
***
Camden Catholic fell to Montgomery, 50-36. Eliana Santana scored 19 points for the Irish.
***
Sierra Sanson’s 24 points led Shawnee past Haddon Township, 53-25. Ciana Viccharelli tallied 12 points.
Malin Jasinski drained a three-pointer before regulation to help Seneca edge Pennsauken Tech, 50-47. He finished with 14 points. Johnny Kennevan and Jack Welling each tallied eight points.
***
John Meekins and JP Rickus scored 12 points apiece in Cinnaminson’s 50-34 victory over Northern Burlington.
***
Camden County Tech rolled past Salem Tech, 81-63, as Damon Jones scored 21 points. Prince Johnson added 12 points.
***
Moorestown Friends lost to Friends' Central, 66-34. Ollie Frank and Jack Stern each scored eight points for the Foxes.
***
John Myers scored 18 points in Audubon’s 44-33 win over Gloucester Tech.
***
Steven McKoy notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Palmyra defeated Highland, 52-43. He also recorded two steals and one assist. Carter Wilburn had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.
***
Jamael Bundy’s 19 points lifted Salem past Gateway, 77-65. Gage Ausland and Derrick Turner added 12 points apiece.
***
Glen Morrison scored 24 points and Tommy Murphy tallied 22 to help Delran beat Camden Academy Charter, 65-45.
***
Shawn Congelton and Arian Gomez each scored 14 points as Doane Academy edged Pemberton, 59-45.