Eddie Jamison scored 16 points as the Millville boys' basketball team beat Cumberland, 56-34, on Friday. Rynell Lawrence notched nine points, and Colby Etter, Aundrey Green and Byron Powell added seven points apiece.
***
Jaelin Keels' 21 points led Kingsway past Pennsauken, 58-55. William Pollick scored 18 points and Alex Odom tallied 13.
***
Pat Driscoll drained five three-pointers to score 18 points and help Audubon edge Camden County Tech, 47-44. Dylan Trow scored 18 points.
***
Davon Thornton scored 19 points in Overbrook’s 51-47 victory over Sterling. Damian Rawls notched 15 points and Julian Durr added 11.
***
Aaron Osborne scored 12 points as Northern Burlington cruised past LEAP Academy Charter, 81-49. Marcus Gaffney added 11 points and Gerald Dougan tallied 10.
Veyoni Davis sunk three treys to record 14 points and lead Moorestown Friends past Academy of New Chruch, 48-14. Bella Runyan added 11 points.
***
LEAP Academy Charter topped Northern Burlington, 58-53, behind Brazil Harvey-Carr’s 38 points. Maya Goodwin contributed 15 points.
***
Tamarah Lowber recorded eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Deptford’s 36-35 victory over Moorestown. Katie Morrison scored nine points and Leah Giles notched five points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.
***
Elizabeth Shover scored 19 points and Ashanti Taylor tallied 18 as Palmyra beat Bridgeton, 56-51.
***
Cherry Hill West edged Seneca, 26-19, thanks to Hannah Chaney’s seven points. Leea Brodtman drained two three-pointers to record six points.
***
Sierra Hegh notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Egg Harbor Township’s 61-45 win against Vineland. Lauren Baxter had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.