Eddie Jamison scored 16 points as the Millville boys' basketball team beat Cumberland, 56-34, on Friday. Rynell Lawrence notched nine points, and Colby Etter, Aundrey Green and Byron Powell added seven points apiece.

Jaelin Keels' 21 points led Kingsway past Pennsauken, 58-55. William Pollick scored 18 points and Alex Odom tallied 13.

Pat Driscoll drained five three-pointers to score 18 points and help Audubon edge Camden County Tech, 47-44. Dylan Trow scored 18 points.

Davon Thornton scored 19 points in Overbrook’s 51-47 victory over Sterling. Damian Rawls notched 15 points and Julian Durr added 11.

Aaron Osborne scored 12 points as Northern Burlington cruised past LEAP Academy Charter, 81-49. Marcus Gaffney added 11 points and Gerald Dougan tallied 10.

Girls' Basketball

Veyoni Davis sunk three treys to record 14 points and lead Moorestown Friends past Academy of New Chruch, 48-14. Bella Runyan added 11 points.

LEAP Academy Charter topped Northern Burlington, 58-53, behind Brazil Harvey-Carr’s 38 points. Maya Goodwin contributed 15 points.

Tamarah Lowber recorded eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Deptford’s 36-35 victory over Moorestown. Katie Morrison scored nine points and Leah Giles notched five points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.

Elizabeth Shover scored 19 points and Ashanti Taylor tallied 18 as Palmyra beat Bridgeton, 56-51.

Cherry Hill West edged Seneca, 26-19, thanks to Hannah Chaney’s seven points. Leea Brodtman drained two three-pointers to record six points.

Sierra Hegh notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Egg Harbor Township’s 61-45 win against Vineland. Lauren Baxter had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.