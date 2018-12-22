The Delsea boys' basketball team topped Oakcrest, 61-34, behind Javon Gordon’s 20 points on Friday. He also notched six rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block. Kobey Evans had 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Trey Simmons added 10 points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds.
Jaedan Jordan scored 28 points as Westampton Tech beat Bordentown, 88-67. Tyrese Myrick tallied 18 points and Avery Anderson added 17.
Josh Randall recorded 14 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Gloucester Tech past Schalick, 62-45. Jay Ridgeway tallied eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Sean Donovan added 12 points.
Martin Angelov tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Lower Cape May defeat Buena, 62-35. Dave Durham recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Jagger Zrada drilled five three-pointers to score 22 points as Moorestown beat Notre Dame, 63-48. Nick Cartwright-Atkins and Akhil Giri each added 13 points.
Maddie Eife and Isha Kargbo scored 10 points apiece in Collingswood’s 36-22 victory over Palmyra.
Clearview edged Westampton Tech, 54-51, as Bella Steidle netted 19 points. Nina Freda added 13 points.
Tia Furbush’s 19 points led Schalick past Bridgeton, 48-32. Abigail Chomo scored 12 points.
Camryn Dirkes recorded 12 points, three steals and two assists in Mainland’s 45-41 win against Ocean City. Kylee Watson had 11 points, seven assists and four blocks.