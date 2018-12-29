Nyemah Middleton’s 26 points and ’s 14 points accounted for all of the scoring in the Pemberton girls' basketball team’s 40-36 triumph over Holy Spirit in the Boardwalk Classic on Friday in Wildwood.
***
Ava Casale scored 24 points and had eight rebounds as Our Lady of Mercy defeated Bridgeton in overtime, 41-39.
***
Jada Williams recorded a game-high 29 points and 19 rebounds as Gloucester Catholic rolled past Notre Dame (Pa.), 78-57, in the Cardinal O’Hara Holiday Tournament. Azana Baines added 21 points for the Rams.
***
Elizabeth Shover netted 21 points in Palmyra’s 57-26 win over Overbrook in the Pitman Classic. Ashanti Taylor added 18 points for the Panthers.
***
Erin McGlew scored 20 points as Burlington Township topped Triton, 54-45. Jaylyn James chipped in 14 points for the victors.
***
Marquae Richardson-Muse tallied 11 points as Haddon Heights knocked off Cherry Hill West, 39-27, to win the Pop Vernon Christmas Tournament championship game. Sumer DeNinno contributed 10 points for the Garnets.
***
Olivia Smith scored 15 points as Florence sneaked past Penns Grove, 38-37. Toni Jones added 12 points for the Flashes.
***
Kylee Watson secured 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead Mainland past Lenape, 69-61. Claudia Mairone led the Mustangs with 21 points.
Boys' Basketball
Marcus Randolph poured in a game-high 38 points as Willingboro edged Washington Township in overtime, 71-67. Nazim Chavies added 15 points for the Chimeras.
***
Josh Wright scored 29 points as Cape May Tech defeated Camden County Tech, 90-73. Dylan Delvecchio added 23 points for the Hawks.
***
Steve Petner’s game-high 22 points lifted Pitman over Woodnury, 62-57, in the Pitman Classic.
***
Justin Mills collected 19 points and six rebounds as Clayton rolled past Hammonton, 102-82. Joshua Jones had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers.
***
Jameel Bundy scored 19 points as Salem cruised past Collingswoof, 82-55. Wayne Jefferson chipped in 13 points for the Rams.
***
Dylan Henry and Cesar Carrasco combined for four three-pointers and 33 points in Schalick’s 71-58 victory over Triton. Javon Spann contributed 13 points for the Cougars.
***
Andrew Heck paced Eastern with 16 points in a 50-40 triumph over Moorestown. Noah Klinewski added 15 points points, while Ryan Ems had 10 points for the Vikings.
***
Malin Jasinski led a balanced Seneca attack with 16 points in a 66-54 win over Cinnaminson. Johnny Kennevan added 15 points for the Golden Eagles.
***
Dan Fleming scored 33 points as Haddonfield routed Egg Harbor Township, 89-44. Dylan Heine contributed 15 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Brandon Ratcliffe led all scorers with 23 points in West Deptford’s 60-56 decision over Woodrow Wilson. MJ Iraldi and Elijah Malloy added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Eagles.
***
Conor Regan finished with 23 points as Gloucester Catholic held off Pennsauken, 61-57.