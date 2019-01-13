The Seneca wrestling squad won three of the first four bouts in an Olympic conference match to beat Shawnee, 51-18, on Saturday.
Williamstown defeated Cherry Hill East, 51-18, as the Braves won two of the first three bouts.
Rancocas Valley won four of the last five bouts to edge Haddon Township, 43-30.
Sterling claimed five of the first six bouts to top Holy Spirit, 51-30.
Babatunde Ajike drained 12 of his 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter to score 23 points and lift Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace, 59-53. Zach Hicks added 17 points and Lucas Dunn tallied 10.
Michael Clement scored 15 points as Cherokee beat Winslow Township, 51-45. Devon Murray notched 12 points.
Ryan Ems scored 20 points in Eastern’s 59-40 victory over Lenape. Noah Klinewski tallied 11 points and Andrew Heck added 10.
Jerome Brewer’s 25 points led Camden past Woodrow Wilson, 74-52. Nasir Lett and Ethan Tarte scored 14 points apiece.
Carl Gibson scored 17 points to lead Cherry Hill East to a 50-39 win against Washington Township. Jake Rose added 16 points.
Keon Sabb scored 22 points in Glassboro’s 58-47 win against Rancocas Valley. Kyree Myers tallied 16 points and Greg Brackett notched 11.
Sierra Sanson’s 20 points helped Shawnee cruise past Timber Creek, 67-37. Gia Flamini scored 15 points and Erin Florio had 12.
Overbrook topped Penns Grove, 44-21, as Imani Gillette recorded 15 points, 5 blocks and 5 steals. Angelia Riccelli scored 13 points.
Marlee Syer scored 13 points in Sterling’s 50-41 win against Hammonton. Latanya Berry added 12 points.
Isha Kargbo scored 11 points to help Collingswood beat Pitman, 32-20.
Bella Runyan notched a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals as Moorestown Friends defeated West Deptford, 47-27. Veyoni Davis drained two treys to score 15 points.
Keegan Douglas scored 32 points to lead Haddonfield past Gloucester Catholic, 44-42.