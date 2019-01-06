Ian Brown tallied 16 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block to help the St. Joseph boys' basketball team beat Rancocas Valley, 55-38, on Saturday. Marcellus Ross recorded 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
***
Christian Burnett scored 13 points and Roshon Vankline tallied 12 as Bordentown defeated Florence, 49-37.
***
Emmanuel Ayettigbo’s 15 points led Burlington Township past Nottingham, 69-47. JohnPaul Oluwadare scored 13 points, and Jalen Brown and Josiah Scarlett added 12 points apiece.
***
Conor Regan recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 68-19 victory over Salem Tech. Ryan Rooney tallied 13 points and Adonis Perez added 12.
***
Haddon Heights edged Moorestown Friends, 54-51, as Tesean Pressley scored 14 points. Jabari Higgs notched 10 points.
***
Collingswood topped Maple Shade, 66-32, behind Mekhi Bassett’s 25 points. James Patterson scored 11 points.
***
Rynell Lawrence scored 17 points in Millville’s 37-31 win against Williamstown.
***
Connor Deveney’s 28 points led Shawnee past Cherry Hill West, 52-41. Cole Fleming added 12 points.
Alexa Therien scored 11 points as Cherokee rolled past Cherry Hill East, 43-10. Katie Fricker drained two three-pointers to record 10 points.
***
Shannon Mulroy scored 15 points and Nevaeh Sutton added 13 in Lenape’s 46-40 victory over Washington Township.
***
Bella Steidle netted two treys to score 14 points as Clearview beat Haddon Heights, 46-28. Nina Freda added 13 points.
***
Abaigeal Babore’s 15 points helped Paul VI edge Bishop Eustace, 45-38. Sara McShea and Carly Stroemel tallied 12 points apiece.
***
Marianna Papazaglou’s 22 points led Wildwood Catholic past Deptford, 45-31. Gabby Turco added 10 points.
***
Sterling topped Eastern, 52-39, behind Tatiana Johnson’s 16 points. Latanya Berry scored 14 points and Nia Holloway notched 10.
***
Zhyana Young netted 17 points and Sophia Pasquale scored 12 as Holy Spirit defeated Delsea, 45-36.