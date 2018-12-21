Jordany Pierre drilled a three-pointer as time expired to give the Paul VI boys' basketball team a 55-52 victory over Camden Catholic on Thursday. Pierre finished with eight points, while Hartnel Haye paced the Eagles with 22 points.
***
Jake Pratt made six three-pointers for a career-high 26 points as Woodstown defeated Clearview, 52-40. Zach Wygand contributed 11 points for the Wolverines.
***
Joshua Jones led a potent Clayton offense with 22 points in a 100-66 win over Triton. It’s the second straight game the Clippers reached at least 100 points.
***
Keon Sabb’s 19 points and Greg Brackett’s 18 points powered Glassboro to a 65-58 triumph over Kingsway. Kyree Myers added 17 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Dontae Lee led Westampton Tech with 15 points in a 52-42 victory over Burlington Township. Jalalam Jackson and Tyrese Myrick added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Panthers.
***
MJ Iraldi produced 27 points as West Deptford routed Sterling, 72-49.
***
Dan Fleming scored 21 points as Haddonfield beat Audubon, 65-32. Aiden Blake added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Marcellus Ross poured in 30 points as St. Joseph rolled past Middle Township, 83-55.
***
Noah Klinewski recorded 23 points as Eastern cruised past Cherry Hill East, 75-49. Ryan Ems contributed 19 points for the Vikings.
***
Cherokee edged Washington Township, 38-35, behind Gavin Gibson’s 16 points.
***
Gavin Henry’s 15 points lifted Winslow Township over Shawnee, 59-53. Michael Clement and Devon Murray added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Eagles.
***
Steve Matlack, Alex Matthews, and Derek Simpson each scored 12 points to lead Lenape past Medford Tech, 57-36.
***
Jay White finished with a game-high 28 points as Pennsauken Tech topped Cherry Hill West, 54-41. Jeff Broadwater chipped in 13 points for the Tornadoes.
***
Kyle Lundy and Damilola Mosaku each had 14 points in Rancocas Valley’s 73-36 win over Pemberton.
Girls' Basketball
DarRique Smith poured in 32 points to carry Woodbury to a 63-35 win over Gateway. Milani Harvey added 11 points for the Thundering Heard.
***
Madison Bradley led all scorers with 15 points to lift Haddon Township over Lindenwold, 29-19.
***
Gabriella Payne scored 17 points as Eastern downed Cherry Hill East, 46-31. Anna Accardo followed with 15 points for the Vikings.
***
Tara Dairo recorded a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks in Highland’s 46-39 victory over Pitman. Zamirah Montgomery led the Tartans with 18 points.
***
Maddie McCracken ended with a game-high 28 points as Wildwood took down Triton, 44-32.
***
Imani Gillette recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds as Overbrook rolled past Paulsboro, 34-6.
***
Hannah Sheffield delivered 12 points for GCIT in a 42-29 decision over Glassboro.
***
Leah Giles registered 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as Deptford got past Salem, 52-46. Katie Morrison led the victors with 17 points and nine rebounds.
***
Jilonne Daley and Abigail Sampona each had 13 points as Williamstown beat Pennsville, 66-27. Cailey Appenzeller and Danielle Jeffreys scored 10 points apiece for the Braves.