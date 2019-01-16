One big play late in the third quarter might have been enough to spark Moorestown past Westampton Tech Tuesday night in a key Burlington County League Liberty Division boys' basketball game.
Nick Cartwright-Atkins made three, just to be safe.
Cartwright-Atkins scored the final seven points of the third quarter, powering the visiting Quakers to a 63-55 victory over the Panthers in a clash of Top 20 teams.
Cartwright-Atkins, a 6-foot-1 senior, generated 23 points with 12 rebounds and six steals for Moorestown (9-2 overall, 4-0 in the division), the No. 6 team in the Inquirer Top 25.
“He was like a man among boys,” Moorestown coach Shawn Anstey said of Cartwright-Atkins.
Juniors Hayden Greer (10 points, including two three-pointers) and Evan Francisco (nine points, all in the fourth quarter) bounced off the bench to make major contributions for Moorestown.
“That was huge,” Cartwright-Atkins said of the work of the Quakers' bench.
Junior Tyrese Myrick scored 21 and sophomore Khalil Lewis, playing in his first game as a transfer from Florence, added seven with six rebounds for No. 19 Westampton Tech (7-4, 2-3).
“I thought we took a couple steps back,” Westampton Tech coach Cetsh Byrd said. “We let this one get away.”
Westampton Tech led 41-38 after Myrick’s three-point play late in the third quarter.
That’s when Cartwright-Atkins took over. He scored on three consecutive breakaway layups, two after consecutive steals, and added a free throw.
He made another steal, dished to a teammate and followed the shot with a tip-in that was ruled late at the buzzer.
“I didn’t want my team to get down,” Cartwright-Atkins said. “As a senior and a leader, I knew I had to make a play.”
Cartwright-Atkins added four points, two steals and two assists to a cutting Francisco for layups as the Quakers took command in the fourth quarter.
“What a game he had,” Anstey said.
Moorestown 9 15 21 18 -- 63
Westampton Tech 4 19 18 12 -- 55
M: Viinie Caprarola 8, Nick Cartwright-Atkins 23, Akhil Giri 4, Jagger Zrada 2, Tommy Londres 4, Hayden Greer 10, Kevin Muhic 3, Evan Francisco 9.
WT: Avery Anderson 8, Jaalam Jackson 3, Tyrese Myrick 21, Jaedan Sheehan 10, Dontae Lee 2, Khalil Lewis 7, Dwayne Francis 4.