Alison Ahern scored 22 points as the Cherry Hill West girls' basketball team beat Pennsauken Tech, 49-29, on Wednesday. Sophia Graffeo tallied six points and Kayla Thompson added five.
Juliet Duverling’s 23 points led Cedar Creek past Holy Spirit, 32-31.
Vineland topped Camden County Tech, 60-38, behind Mikeyla Rivera’s 14 points. Nai Aijah Ball and Briel Herbert scored 13 points apiece.
Tommy Zanaras tallied 19 points in Mainland’s 62-31 victory over Oakcrest. Luke Mazur added 11 points.
Damon Jones scored 33 points to lead Camden County Tech past Freedom Prep charter, 88-49. Jamire Acrey recorded 19 points and Nasir Watson added 15.