Jalen Boyd-Savage scored 19 as the Paul VI boys' basketball team beat Camden Catholic, 62-54, Monday night in an Olympic Conference National Division battle of Top 5 teams. Hartnel Haye added 14 and Wisler Sanon had 12 for No. 3 Paul VI, which built a 20-point lead late in the third quarter.
Zach Hicks scored 18 and Baba Ajike added 15 for No. 5 Camden Catholic, which closed to within 55-49 before Paul VI closed the game on a 7-3 run.
***
Nick Sambour’s 13 points led Williamstown past Woodbury, 42-40. John Paccione scored 11 points.
***
Jamire Acrey scored 22 points in Camden County Tech’s 77-55 victory over Gloucester Tech. Damon Jones scored 20 points, and Jules Washington and Nasir Watson each scored 12 points.
***
Jamar Johnson recorded 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block to lead Penns Grove past Medford Tech, 66-55. Kavon Lewis notched 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 steal.
***
Haddon Township topped Gloucester Catholic, 53-42, behind Eric Shuttleworth’s 21 points. Brian Burns scored 15 points and Brendan Mulligan added 11.
***
Dyshier Clary scored 28 points as Woodrow Wilson beat Paulsboro, 68-56. Jeremiah Daniels notched 16 points.
***
Tazir Cantey and Darnell Nichols scored 31 points apiece in Lindenwold’s 90-61 win against Camden Academy Charter. Ibrahim Dao added 17 points.
Ne’Asia Roman scored 11 points as Penns Grove beat Camden Academy Charter, 46-21. Jashanti Horace and Arianna Robinson tallied 10 points apiece.
***
Eliana Santana scored 21 points in Camden Catholic’s 63-50 victory over Paul VI. Abigail Paolini and Devin Rybacki each scored 16 points.
***
Marianna Papazaglou’s 18 points led Wildwood Catholic past Our Lady of Mercy, 40-18. Gabby Turco tallied 13 points.