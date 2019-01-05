But the game’s MVP award went to junior Mycala Carney. The diminutive, speedy point guard played with fire, leading her team with 20 points and 4 steals. She also forced a key turnover off a five-second call in overtime. She scored 12 points in the first quarter, and her energy never dropped, particularly during the Rams’ pivotal defensive stands that helped erase sizable deficits at the end of the third and fourth quarters.