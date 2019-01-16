“Me and my dad had a number of long talks during that time, and we talked about what I wanted from the sport,” Miraglia said. “We thought about, ‘Do I want to be just a local kid who dominates South Jersey, or do I want to be on the national circuit, a state-level wrestler who wants to go on and wrestle in college?’ And I decided that’s what I want to do. That’s what I plan to do, and the only way to do that is to give everything you have to the sport.”