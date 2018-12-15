He was a football star. He was a basketball star.
He also played a mean piano.
Darryl “Doc” was a Camden legend on the football field and basketball court. He was well-known on the city’s streets and renown for his work at the keyboard.
Lee, 63, died Friday of unknown causes. Camden’s sports community was mourning the loss of the 1974 Camden High School graduate, who excelled in two sports and earned a reputation as one of the city’s most popular personalities.
“He was an old head who was dear to us,” Camden basketball coach Vic Carstarphen said.
There was a moment of silence for Lee before Camden’s season-opening game Saturday vs. Millville at the Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee High School.
Funeral services were pending.
“He was such a special person,” said Ronnie “Fly” Thompson, a 1976 Camden graduate and one of Lee’s closest friends. “There was no malice in his heart.
Said Camden basketball star Jesse Walker, a 1978 graduate: “There was only one ‘Doc’ Lee.”
Lee was a friendly and gregarious person who was among the city’s most popular sports legends.
“Every time I saw him, he was like, ‘Vic!’” said Carstarphen, a 1988 Camden graduate.
Camden athletic director Mark Phillips said the school plans to honor Lee during the basketball season.
Lee was a basketball star who was a key player for legendary coach Clarence Turner’s first state championship team at Camden. That team went 28-1 in 1974 and won the Group 4 state crown.
That team also featured future NFL stars Art Still and Derrick Ramsey in the front court with the 6-7 Lee along with guards Charles Brent and Robert Ingram.
“He was a super legend,” 2000 Camden graduate Arthur Barclay said of Lee. “He was a great basketball player and football player. Not many people can say that.”
Lee also was a star football player. Along with Ramsey and Still, he led Camden to an 8-0-1 record in 1973. The team’s tie was a famous 0-0 game with Bishop Eustace, which featured future NFL linebacker Jim Ryan.
Lee played football at Grambling University under legendary coach Eddie Robinson. One of his teammates was future Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams.
In college, Lee played football against Walter Payton, a Jackson State star.
“He loved talking about Walter Payton running for something like 300 yards against them,” recalled Wasim Muhammad, a minister in Camden who was a star athlete known as Donnie Walker in his playing days in the 1980s for the Panthers.
Denny Brown, who along with Carstarphen graduated from Camden in 1988, remembered playing against Lee and some other former Camden greats from the 1970s.
“We practiced against grown men,” Brown recalled of his playing days, which featured Group 4 state championships in 1986 and 1987. “Billy Culbertson, Jesse Walker, Ronnie ‘Fly’ Thompson and ‘Doc’ were at every practice.
“Doc was always so encouraging. If there was an instance when I got the best of him, and there weren’t many, it would always bring a smile to his face.
“Then he would proceed to take me to task for the rest of the practice.”
After his playing days, Lee was a regular on Camden’s streets, spending much of his time on Haddon Avenue across from Muhammad’s headquarters at Temple No. 20.
“I think I saw him every day for 28 years,” Muhammad said. “He was just a special guy. He was so intelligent.”
Lee also was an accomplished musician. One of the fascinating aspects of Camden basketball in the mid-1970s was the site and sound of Lee playing the piano in the corner of the Panthers’ gymnasium before and after games.
“I remember when I was at Parkside elementary school, I just have been in first grade, and Darryl and Frank Green came to play at a Christmas show at our school,” Muhammad said. “Those guys were football stars and they were great musicians too.”
Barclay said Lee had a “special aura” that transcended his status as a sports legend.
“Every time I would see him, no matter if I was in a bad mood or deep in thought, he always brought a smile to my face,” Barclay said. “I think many others would agree with that. He was just special like that.”